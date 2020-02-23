USA

US National Security Adviser: Russian Election Meddling a 'Non-story'

By Ken Bredemeier
February 23, 2020 12:43 PM
U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of…
FILE - U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand, Nov. 4, 2019.

WASHINGTON -  U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said Sunday that he has not seen "any evidence" that Russia is doing anything to help President Donald Trump get re-elected, but acknowledged he has not sought out intelligence reports that allege Moscow is interfering in the 2020 election.

Reports surfaced last week that U.S. intelligence officials had told the Democratic-controlled House Intelligence Committee that Russia was working to help Trump win a second term in the White House after previously meddling to aid him in the 2016 election.

But O'Brien told ABC News' "This Week" show, "I would doubt it. It just doesn't make common sense. Why would they want him re-elected?" He contended that Trump had strengthened the NATO alliance against Russian military might by pushing European countries to boost their defense spending.

O'Brien called reports of the information passed on to the Intelligence panel "a non-story."

"I've seen zero intelligence that Russia is trying to help President Trump get re-elected," O'Brien said.

"I haven't seen the intel, and I haven't seen that analysis," he said.

"I want to get whatever analysis they've got, and I want to make sure that the analysis is solid," he said. "From what I've heard — again — this is only what I've seen in the press, it doesn't make any sense."

O'Brien concluded, "If there's someone from the intel community that has something different, I'd be happy to take a look at it. I just haven't seen it."

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., signs autographs to Latino supporters at a campaign event at Valley High School in Santa Ana, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, currently the leading contender to face Trump in November's national election, has been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is also meddling to try to help him win the Democratic presidential nomination, possibly on the theory that as a self-declared democratic socialist Sanders would be Trump's weakest opponent.

"That's no surprise, he honeymooned in Moscow," O'Brien said of the Russian interest in Sanders's candidacy.

Trump and Sanders have reacted differently to reports of Russian interference on their behalf.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he leaves the White House before departing to India, Feb. 23, 2020,

As he left for a trip to India, Trump blamed Congressman Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who led the prosecution of Trump at his Senate impeachment trial when he was acquitted, for leaking the information about Russian interference.

At a campaign rally in Nevada on Friday, Trump said, "It's disinformation. That's the only thing they're good at, they're not good at anything else. They get nothing done. Do-nothing Democrats."

Sanders said, “The American people, whether you’re Republican, Democrats, independents, are sick and tired of seeing Russia and other countries interfering in our election."

He told The Washington Post, “I don’t care, frankly, who [Russian President Vladimir] Putin wants to be president. My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.”

Related Stories

U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attend the…
US Politics
US Ambassador to Germany Grenell Takes Charge of US Intelligence, for Now
Richard Grenell, known for his loyalty to President Donald Trump, says an announcement for a new, permanent intelligence chief is coming
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 13:28
U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attend the…
USA
Trump Names US Ambassador to Germany, Robert Grenell, Acting Intelligence Chief
A likely controversial choice, Grenell is a staunch Trump loyalist, but has no direct intelligence experience
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 23:53
FILE - A woman holds a smartphone with the icons for the social networking apps, including Facebook, in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2018.
Europe
Facebook Removes Accounts in Russia, Iran With Alleged Intelligence Links
Calling the behavior 'coordinated' and 'inauthentic,' Facebook’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said both operations were acting on 'behalf of a government or foreign actor'
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 13:10
Ken Bredemeier
Written By
Ken Bredemeier

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US National Security Adviser: Russian Election Meddling a 'Non-story'

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of…
US Politics

Sanders Easily Wins Nevada's Democratic Presidential Nominating Caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, with his wife Jane, speaks during a campaign event in San…
USA

Vietnam, US Cooperate on Arrest in Child Sex Case

Map of Laos and Vietnam, showing the capitals of Vientiane and Hanoi, respectively
USA

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Becomes 8th Player with 700 Goals

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his 700th career goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Feb. 22, 2020, in Newark, New Jersey.
US Politics

From Fringe Candidate to Front-Runner: Sanders Wins Nevada With Diverse Backers

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders celebrates with his wife Jane after being declared the winner of…