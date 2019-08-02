USA

US Navy Identifies Pilot Killed in California Fighter Jet Crash

By Associated Press
August 2, 2019 04:40 PM
Undated photo provided on Aug. 2, 2019 by the US Navy shows Lt. Charles Z. Walker, 33, the pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the California desert.
LOS ANGELES -  The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot killed in the crash of a fighter jet in the California desert.

A Navy statement Friday says the pilot was 33-year-old Lt. Charles Z. Walker.  

The Navy released a photo of Walker but provided no additional information, such as his hometown.

Walker's F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed July 31 in Death Valley National Park while flying through a canyon where military pilots routinely conduct low-level training missions.

Seven park visitors on a canyon overlook suffered minor injuries caused by debris from the crash.

The Super Hornet was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-151 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California's Central Valley.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

