US Northeast Begins Cleanup from Tropical Storm Henri

By VOA News
Updated August 23, 2021 09:22 PM
A National Grid crewman removes a snapped electrical pole from Caswell, St. in Narragansett, R.I., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021…
A National Grid crewman removes a snapped electrical pole in Narragansett, R.I., Aug. 23, 2021.

Residents in the U.S. Northeast began cleaning up the damage caused by Tropical Storm Henri, whose remnants continued to bring rain to the region. 

The storm, downgraded to a depression, was located Monday evening over Massachusetts and was expected to be back at sea by Tuesday morning.  

Flood warnings continued for many parts of New England throughout Monday, as the storm moved slowly toward the Atlantic Ocean, bringing more rain to already saturated areas. 

A worker cleans the outside area of Four Boys Ice Cream store during the passing of Tropical Storm Henri in Jamesburg, N.J.,…
A worker cleans the outside area of Four Boys Ice Cream store during the passing of Tropical Storm Henri in Jamesburg, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021.

The potential for flooding prompted the White House to issue an emergency declaration Monday for the state of Vermont.  

The designation allows Vermont to receive federal assistance to clean up from the storm, which came ashore in Rhode Island on Sunday bringing strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge.  

President Joe Biden also had declared emergencies for Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. The White House said the Federal Emergency Management Agency had resources such as generators, food and water positioned in the region to help those in need.  

No deaths have been reported from the storm, but thousands remained without power across the region.  

The storm began moving north toward New York and the New England region beginning Saturday, with the initial bands from what was then Hurricane Henri hitting New York City in the early evening. That brought rain and lightning, which prompted the suspension of a star-studded "We Love New York" concert in Central Park. Stars such as Bruce Springstein and Elvis Costello were unable to perform.  

Later that night, as Henri got closer to crossing Long Island, lightning struck the top of One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.   

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.  
 

