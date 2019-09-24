USA

US Official Expects ‘Hundreds More’ Cases of Vaping Illness

By Associated Press
September 24, 2019 01:34 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo flavored vaping solutions are shown in a window display at a vape and smoke shop, in New York. Michigan has joined New York in banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes as federal health officials investigate…
Flavored vaping solutions are shown in a window display at a vape and smoke shop, in New York.

WASHINGTON - A public health official says the number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. could soon climb much higher.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said Tuesday she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since last week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illness. Nine deaths have been reported.

The agency has been updating its count on Thursdays.

CDC's Anne Schuchat made the comment during her testimony before a congressional subcommittee. The panel is holding the first hearing on the vaping illness, which resembles an inhalation injury. Health officials have not yet identified a common electronic cigarette or ingredient in the outbreak, although many cases involve vaping THC from marijuana.

