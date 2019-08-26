USA

US Official: US Increasingly Disappointed with Zimbabwe Government

By Reuters
August 26, 2019 09:58 PM
Zimbabwean lawyers carry placards as they march to demand justice for people detained in jail and others facing fast-track trials following recent protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 29, 2019.
Zimbabwean lawyers carry placards as they march to demand justice for people detained in jail and others facing fast-track trials following recent protests in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 29, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. disappointment with Zimbabwe's government keeps growing amid the heavy-handed response of authorities to any form of opposition, a senior State Department official said on Monday following a crackdown last week against protesters.

"The disappointment just keeps getting worse and worse, unfortunately," said the official, speaking on background to reporters. "The government seems to be getting even more violent in their response to any form of opposition."

The official said Washington had made clear to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa what it would take to improve relations between Zimbabwe and the United States. 

U.S. officials have previously called on Mnangagwa to change Zimbabwe's laws restricting media freedom and allowing protests.

Mnangagwa's government last week banned anti-government protests by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, which accuses the authorities of political repression and mismanaging the economy. Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds and barred access to the MDC's Harare offices.

Anger among the population has mounted over triple-digit inflation, rolling power cuts and shortages of U.S. dollars, fuel and bread.

In March, President Donald Trump extended by one year U.S. sanctions against 100 entities and individuals in Zimbabwe, including Mnangagwa, saying his government had failed to bring about political and economic changes.

Related Stories

zimbabwe sanctions economy
00:02:43
Africa
Zimbabwe's Rights Abuses May Dent Hope of Lifting Sanctions
Government supporters say the sanctions are hurting ordinary people, but critics say it is the government's policies, not sanctions, that are to blame for the poor economy
Default Author Profile
By Columbus Mavhunga
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 15:37
Zimbabwean riot police block a road ahead of a planned protest in Harare, Aug. 16, 2019.
Africa
Zimbabwe Official Defends Crackdown on Protests, Urges Patience with Economy
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso Moyo says public safety concerns justify temporary prohibitions on demonstrations 
Default Author Profile
By Peter Clottey
Mon, 08/19/2019 - 21:24
Policemen keep an eye on pedestrians passing by, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Few people turned up for an opposition protest Monday in the Zimbabwe's second city as armed police maintained a heavy presence on the streets. (AP Photo…
Africa
Few Demonstrators Turn Up for Zimbabwe Protest in Bulawayo
Few people have turned up for an opposition protest in Zimbabwe's second city as armed police maintained heavy presence on the streets and at a courthouse where the opposition is pressing to be allowed to hold the demonstration
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/19/2019 - 09:11
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019