US Officials Say Top US Diplomat for Latin America Resigns

By Associated Press
August 7, 2019 11:53 PM
FILE - In this June 27, 2019, file photo, Kimberly Breier, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, speaks at a news conference at the 49th OAS General Assembly in Medellin, Colombia. U.S. officials say the Trump administration’s…
In this June 27, 2019, file photo, Kimberly Breier, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, speaks at a news conference at the 49th OAS General Assembly in Medellin, Colombia.

WASHINGTON - U.S. officials say the Trump administration's top diplomat for Latin America has resigned amid internal disputes over immigration policy for the region.

Two officials and a congressional aide say Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kimberly Breier stepped down this week, although they offered differing reasons for her departure. They say Breier cited personal reasons for her decision but the two officials suggested it was prompted by differences over a recent migration accord with Guatemala. The congressional aide said Breier's departure was driven by family responsibilities.

The Washington Post, which first reported Breier's resignation, reported she had clashed with the White House over the Guatemala accord that many human rights advocates oppose. In a tweet, President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka thanked Breier for her "friendship and great service."

By Megan Duzor
July 26, 2019
