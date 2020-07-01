USA

US Officials, Suspecting Forced Labor, Seize Shipment of Chinese Hair Goods

By Reuters
July 01, 2020 07:36 PM
Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary…
FILE - The CBP insignia is shown on a Border Patrol agent's shirt.

MEXICO CITY - The U.S. government on Wednesday said it blocked an $800,000 shipment of hair extensions and accessories from China on suspicions that the products were made with forced labor.

The goods were held under a June order against a Xinjiang-based company suspected of using prison labor and forced labor with excessive overtime, withheld wages and restrictions on workers' movements, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said.

The United States bans the import of goods made entirely or in part by forced labor, whether prison work or bonded or forced child labor.

The CBP order dated June 17 called for the detention of goods made by Xinjiang's Lop County Meixin Hair Product Co.

The importers of the detained shipments must prove the merchandise was not produced with forced labor or export it elsewhere, the agency said.

Human rights, unfair competition

"The use of forced labor is not just a serious human rights issue, but also brings about unfair competition in our global supply chains," said Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner of the CBP's Office of Trade, in a statement accompanying the June order.

The autonomous Xinjiang region in northwest China is home to a large population of Muslim Uighur people, an ethnic minority who speak a Turkic language and face repression from the Chinese government.

The United Nations has said it has credible reports that 1 million Muslims have been detained in camps in the region.

China denies mistreatment of the Uighurs and says the camps are vocational training centers needed to fight extremism.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States said in an email that the suspicions of forced labor were an effort to bring down Chinese business.

Xinjiang, China

"The lawful labor rights and interests of the Chinese citizens of all ethnic groups, including those in Xinjiang, are protected by law," the spokesperson said. "The accusation of 'forced labor' in Xinjiang is both false and malicious."

The CBP has been criticized for not sufficiently enforcing U.S. law against forced labor imports. Critics say the agency's forced labor division is understaffed and underfunded.

A CBP spokesman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the agency has been working to develop and expand the division, and that the number of forced labor investigations was rising.

In October, the CBP said it had blocked imports suspected to have been produced with forced labor from five countries, including clothing from China and diamonds from Zimbabwe.

The number of forced labor prosecutions is low, so the CBP's orders to halt imports are a powerful tool, said Martina Vandenberg, head of the Washington-based Human Trafficking Legal Center.

"Criminal justice remedies have failed," she said. "Advocates are looking for more innovative and creative tools to combat forced labor in supply chains."

Fewer than 1,000 prosecutions

There were just 939 labor trafficking prosecutions around the world in 2019, according to the U.S. State Department's most recent Trafficking in Persons Report.

The CBP can issue a "withhold release order" when it believes goods were made by forced labor, and it has issued 16 of them since March 2016.

The CBP said the blocked imports from Xinjiang, which included long hair extensions, weighed 13 tons and were held at a port in Newark, New Jersey.

Lop County Meixin could not be reached for comment.

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump signed legislation calling for sanctions on China over its treatment of Uighurs.

The State Department separately on Wednesday issued an advisory to caution businesses about supply chain links to Xinjiang.

In Britain, lawyers and campaigners are trying to halt imports of cotton goods originating from Xinjiang.

Related Stories

A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining…
Extremism Watch
Global Brands Wary Amid Reports of Forced Labor in China's Xinjiang
Several international companies say they are taking measures to ensure their goods from the Xinjiang region are not produced by coercive employment of Uighurs
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 08:56
FILE- Construction workers work in midtown Manhattan in New York, Feb. 20, 2018.
USA
Ex-Chinese Construction Exec Found Guilty in US of Forced Labor Charges
A former executive for a Chinese construction company was found guilty on Friday of U.S. charges that he forced Chinese laborers to work in the New York area under a form of debt bondage.Dan Zhong, 49, was convicted by a jury in Brooklyn federal court after a nearly three-week trial. Zhong had served as the president of U.S. Rilin Corp, a unit of privately held Chinese construction conglomerate China Rilin Construction Group, which is headed by Zhong's billionaire uncle Wang…
Two layers of barbed wire fencing ring the "Hotan City apparel employment training base" where Hetian Taida has a factory in Hotan in western China's Xinjiang regionWednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
USA
US Reviews Report of Imports From Forced Labor in China Camp
The U.S. government said Tuesday that it is reviewing reports of forced labor at a Chinese internment camp where ethnic minorities are sewing clothes that have been shipped to the U.S. market.U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that reporting by The Associated Press and other media “for the first time appears to link the internment camps identified in Western China to the importation of goods produced by forced labor by a U.S. company.”The…
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Officials, Suspecting Forced Labor, Seize Shipment of Chinese Hair Goods

Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary…
USA

US Senators to Review US Global Media Agency Funding

U.S. Agency for Global Media sign
USA

Trump Plans Huge July 4 Fireworks Show Despite DC's Concerns

In this July 4, 2018, file photo, fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, along the National Mall in Washington, during the Fourth of July celebration.
VOA News on China

Pompeo Calls China's Hong Kong Security Law an 'Affront to All Nations'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks during a news conference at the State Department, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington…
COVID-19 Pandemic

With US Off EU's COVID Safe List, Parisians Miss Popular Visitors

Tour guide and author Rosemary Flannery at Shakespeare and Company, a popular American book store in Paris. (photo:Lisa Bryant)