USA

US Open Jobs Fall Sharply for 2nd Straight Month

By Associated Press
February 11, 2020 12:05 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at…
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019 photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.

WASHINGTON - U.S. businesses sharply cut the number of open jobs in December for the second straight month, an unusual sign of weakness in an otherwise healthy job market.

The number of available positions dropped 5.4% to 6.4 million, a historically solid number that exceeds the number of those who are unemployed, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

But the total has fallen by more than 1 million in the past year, the biggest annual drop since the Great Recession. Most of that decline has occurred in just the past two months. Job openings are now at the their lowest level in two years.

Job advertisements reflect companies' demand for new workers, so the decline suggests businesses are somewhat less interested in hiring. Nearly all other measures of the labor market remain healthy: The unemployment rate is 3.6%, nearly a half-century low, and employers added 225,000 jobs in December, a solid increase.

Over the past two months, openings have fallen across a broad range of industries, with steep drops in manufacturing, construction, financial services, and retail.

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at…
Economy & Business
US Employers Add a Strong 225K Jobs; Unemployment Up to 3.6%
US employers add 225,000 jobs, and unemployment rate rises to 3.6% as Americans flood job market
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 02/07/2020 - 13:32
FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at…
USA
US Adds 145,000 Jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5%
Consumer spending appeared to aid gains in the retail and hospitality sectors
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 10:04
FILE - People inquire about temporary positions available for the 2020 Census during a job fair designed for people fifty years or older in Miami, Sept. 18, 2019. On Friday, Dec. 6, the U.S. government issues the November jobs report.
USA
US Gains Robust 266,000 Jobs; Unemployment Falls to 3.5%
The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in October, matching a half-century low, the Labor Department reported Friday. And wages rose a solid 3.1% in November compared with a year earlier
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 12:23
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

US Politics

Trump Stands Up for Convicted Political Confidant Roger Stone

FILE - Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for the continuation of his trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, Nov. 15, 2019.
USA

Switzerland Investigating Alleged CIA, German Front Company

The logo of Crypto AG is seen at its headquarters in Steinhausen, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2020.
USA

US Open Jobs Fall Sharply for 2nd Straight Month

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, Gabriel Picon, right, talks with a representative from GameStop during a job fair at…
USA

New Hampshire Hopes to Clarify Unsettled Democratic Contest

A man walks out of a voting booth during the New Hampshire Primary at Parker-Varney Elementary School, Feb. 11, 2020.
USA

Justice Dept. Won't Oppose Probation for ex-Trump Aide Flynn

From left, President Donald Trump and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned Feb. 13, 2017.