US Pacific Northwest Experiencing Heat Wave

The U.S. Pacific Northwest is experiencing a heat wave.

It’s a potentially dangerous situation for a region of the country where many proudly boast about living without air conditioning.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to rise as much as 30 degrees higher than normal levels. The trend is expected to continue into next week.

In the states of Washington and Oregon, officials have lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions on cooling centers, pools, movie theaters and shopping malls.

Meanwhile, many stores have sold all their air conditioners and fans.



Seattle is forecast be above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) this weekend. In Portland, Oregon, it’s likely to be 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) Sunday, which would break a record of 107 F (42 Celsius) in 1981.

Seattle has reached 100 Fahrenheit just three times in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a possibility it could surge Monday above the record of 103 Fahrenheit (39 Celsius).

“We know from evidence around the world that climate change is increasing the frequency, intensity and duration of heat waves,” University of Washington Professor Kristie Ebi, who studies global warming, told the Associated Press. “We’re going to have to get used to this going forward.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.