USA

US Plans to Close Last 2 Consulates in Russia

By Associated Press
December 18, 2020 10:16 PM
Participants wearing historical uniforms ride in the back of a WWII-era truck during a military parade, which marks the 75th…
Participants wearing historical uniforms ride in the back of a WWII-era truck during a military parade, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in the far eastern city of Vladivostok on June 24, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shutter the two remaining U.S. consulates in Russia.

The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg just east of the Ural Mountains.

The notice was sent to Congress on Dec. 10 but received little attention at the time. That timing predates by three days the public emergence of news about a major suspected Russian computer intrusion into U.S. government and private computer systems that has raised grave cybersecurity fears.

The department's notification to Congress, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, says the closures are because of caps placed by Russian authorities in 2017 on the number of U.S. diplomats allowed to work in the country.

Artists from Russia's city of Yekaterinburg work on the ice sculpture "Muse of Victory" during the annual international…
Artists from Russia's city of Yekaterinburg work on the ice sculpture "Muse of Victory" during the annual international festival of snow and ice sculptures "Magical Ice of Siberia", in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Feb. 28, 2019.

The moves are "in response to ongoing staffing challenges of the U.S. Mission in Russia in the wake of the 2017 Russian-imposed personnel cap on the U.S. Mission and resultant impasse with Russia over diplomatic visas," it said.

Following the closures, the only diplomatic facility the U.S. will have in Russia will be the embassy in Moscow. Russia ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg in 2018 after the U.S. ordered the Russian consulate in Seattle closed in tit-for-tat actions over the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain.

The consulate in Vladivostok had been temporarily closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, and staffers there had already begun removing sensitive equipment, documents and other items. The consulates in Vladivostok and Yekaterinburg employ a total of 10 American diplomats and 33 local staff.

The exact timing of the closures has yet to be determined. The American staff are to be relocated to the embassy in Moscow, while the locals will be laid off, according to the notice. The department estimated the permanent closure of the Vladivostok consulate would save $3.2 million per year.

The closures will leave the U.S. without diplomatic representation in a massive swath of Russia — everywhere east of Moscow — and present a major inconvenience for American travelers in Russia's far east, as well as Russians in the region seeking visas to come to the United States, as all consular services will be handled out of the Moscow embassy.

Related Stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks via video connection during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 17, 2020. This year, Putin held his annual news conference online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Europe
Russia's Putin Denies Involvement in Poisoning of Opposition Leader
Opposition leader says report released this week proves government operatives tried to kill him
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 07:43 AM
The building hosting the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is seen in Lausanne on December 17, 2020 ahead of its verdict on…
Europe
Russia’s Four-year Ban from World Athletic Events Cut to Two Years
Russia dismisses allegations of cheating, while world anti-doping body says country has harmed clean sports
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/17/2020 - 05:17 AM
FILE - Kirill Shamalov, Sibur stockholder and then husband of President Vladimir Putin's daughter, Yekaterina Tikhonova, attends a session of the National Oil and Gas Forum in Moscow, Russia, April 20, 2016.
Europe
Leaked Emails Unearth Russian 'Wedding Gift' of $380 Million
Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s former son-in-law was able to buy petrochemical shares worth nearly $400 million for just $100, an investigative outlet finds
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 03:35 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Boeing 'Inappropriately Coached' Pilots in 737 MAX Testing, US Senate Report Says

A Boeing 737 MAX lands at Boeing Field in Seattle on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. FAA chief Steve Dickson, a pilot who flew for…
USA

USAGM CEO Names New Leaders for RFE/RL, OCB

FILE - In this June 15, 2020, file photo, the Voice of America building stands in Washington. The new chief of U.S. global…
VOA News on China

US Blacklists Dozens of Chinese Firms Including Chip, Drone Makers

People visit a booth of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), at China International Semiconductor Expo…
US Politics

Congress Passes Bill to Avert US Government Shutdown

A view of the Capitol dome is seen on Capitol Hill March 23, 2017 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Silicon Valley & Technology

Growing Calls for US to Retaliate for Massive Cyber Hack

FILE - This June 6, 2013 file photo, shows the sign outside the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md.All…