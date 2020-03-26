USA

US Pledges Additional Foreign Aid to Battle COVID-19

By Nike Ching
March 26, 2020 10:59 PM
A swing set at a public playground area is closed with security tape that reads in Spanish "Danger," as precautionary measure…
A swing set at a public playground area is closed with security tape that reads 'Danger' in Spanish as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Santiago, Chile, March 26, 2020.

STATE DEPARTMENT - The United States announced additional foreign assistance funding Thursday to help 64 at-risk countries battle the COVID-19 global pandemic while welcoming “continued, no-strings-attached” contributions from other nations.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the United States has made available nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian funding,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday in a statement.

The $274 million in foreign aid includes $100 million that was announced in early February, $110 million in new international disaster assistance, and $64 million in humanitarian assistance for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to assist in its pandemic response efforts for some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.

Homeless people are pictured at the Parada foundation in Bucharest, Romania, on March 24, 2020.

The funding will “support countries by providing protective services, water, sanitation and hygiene, food security, livelihood assistance, and humanitarian response coordination in order to mitigate the broader economic stabilization and security effects of the outbreak,” said USAID Deputy Administrator Bonnie Glick in a telephone briefing Thursday afternoon.

Among the 64 most vulnerable nations that are facing the threat of the deadly virus are Afghanistan, Angola, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, South Africa, Tajikistan, the Philippines, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Burma, Cambodia, Ethiopia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Thailand and Vietnam, according to Glick.

The U.S. government’s new pledges in foreign assistance came as China is stepping up its outreach to nations that are particularly hit hard by the pandemic. Planeloads of Chinese medical supplies, doctors and quarantine specialists have begun landing in European capitals almost daily, with governments of the hardest-hit countries, including Italy and Spain, openly welcoming China's help.

On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call that China is ready to share "experience on COVID-19 control and treatment" with Germany while cooperating on “the research and development of the vaccines.”

FILE -- Employees wearing face masks work on a car seat assembly line at Yanfeng Adient factory in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 24, 2020.

“The Chinese Communist Party has a special responsibility to provide no-strings-attached assistance around the world and take responsibility for what everyone realizes is the result of the cover-up that happened in Wuhan,” said James Richardson, who is USAID director of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources.

The U.S. is the largest health and humanitarian donor in the world.

“The United States contributes close to 40 percent of the world’s global health assistance every year, nearly five times larger than the next donor, which is the UK, and 30 percent of the world’s humanitarian assistance,” Richardson said.

Thursday, the U.S. surpassed China and Italy to become the country with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Senior American officials have expressed frustration at Beijing's unwillingness to cooperate and provide transparent information at the initial stage of the pandemic when it was still confined to China’s Hubei Province. The U.S. said China declined its offers of assistance.

People smoke while they wear protective masks as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 26, 2020, in New York City.

Beijing was upset when the U.S. announced travel restrictions on people traveling from Hubei Province and China and was disturbed by Washington’s decision to evacuate the U.S. consulate in Wuhan.

“U.S.-China relations were on the decline long before the pandemic started. But it's really the mutual animosity that's only increased since the outbreak,” said Drew Thompson, a visiting senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.

"The threats to embargo the export of medical equipment from China to the U.S., including protective gear, and the war of words between government officials about the national origins of the virus, indicates that we probably have not yet found the floor of the bilateral relationship, and tensions are probably going to continue and potentially even get worse," Thompson told VOA. 

 

Related Stories

A large sign encourages people to practice social distancing by standing six feet apart as a precaution against the spread of…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Leads the World in Coronavirus Cases
New York state is the epicenter of the US outbreak, where the number of confirmed cases is growing by 3,000 a day
Default Author Profile
By Kenneth Schwartz
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 22:24
Robots Rise to Battle Against Coronavirus
Silicon Valley & Technology
Robots Rise to Battle Against Coronavirus
Before the coronavirus outbreak, a Beijing technology company was already working to integrate autonomous vehicles into daily life in China. They produced pint-sized sidewalk sweepers and delivery robots, but there is now a demand to repurpose the technology to take the place of workers who are staying home in the hopes of containing the virus. Matt Dibble reports.
Default Author Profile
By Matt Dibble
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 21:32
Attorney General William Barr speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Monday, March 23, 2020, in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Attorney General Seeks to Expand Home Confinement Option as Coronavirus Spreads in Prisons 
Barr added that any inmate released on home confinement will still face a 14-day quarantine before they leave prison 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 20:45
Volunteers help pack boxes of donated aid for elderly people who are banned from leaving their homes because of the coronavirus…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Global Army of Volunteers Mobilizes to Battle Coronavirus
More than half a million Britons sign up to help doctors on front lines
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 18:40
Nike Ching
Written By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Pledges Additional Foreign Aid to Battle COVID-19

A swing set at a public playground area is closed with security tape that reads in Spanish "Danger," as precautionary measure…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Leads the World in Coronavirus Cases

A large sign encourages people to practice social distancing by standing six feet apart as a precaution against the spread of…
USA

Ethanol Plants Seek Rule Changes to Resupply Hand Sanitizer

Bottles of hand sanitizer made at Tattersall Distilling Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Minneapolis sit ready for packaging as the…
East Asia Pacific

Experts: N. Korea Must Admit to COVID-19 Cases, Request Help Before Sanctions Lifted

Workers of the Ryongaksan Soap Factory make disinfectant in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, March 19, 2020. North Korea has…
USA

US Justice Department: Don't Treat Trans Athletes as Girls

Department of Justice Building