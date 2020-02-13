US Politics

AP Exclusive: Pro-Trump Effort Raises Over $60M in January

By Associated Press
February 13, 2020 07:40 AM
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the briefing room of the White House
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the briefing room of the White House

WASHINGTON - Pro-Trump groups raised more than $60 million in January and have more than $200 million on hand for this year's general election, shattering fundraising records on the path toward a goal of raising $1 billion this cycle.

The Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump's campaign have raised more than $525 million since the start of 2019 together with two joint-fundraising committees. The RNC and the Trump campaign provided the figures to The Associated Press. The January haul coincided with most of the Senate's impeachment trial, which resulted in the Republican president's acquittal earlier this month.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, "We already have 500,000 volunteers trained and activated, and this record-breaking support is helping us grow our grassroots army even more."

Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said Democrats' "shameful impeachment hoax and dumpster fire primary process" have contributed to the "record-breaking financial support" for Trump's reelection.

"With President Trump's accomplishments, our massive data and ground operations and our strong fundraising numbers," Parscale said, "this campaign is going to be unstoppable in 2020."

The pro-Trump effort said it has gained more than 1 million new digital and direct mail donors since Democrats launched their push to impeach Trump in September 2019. The investigations proved to be a fundraising boon for Trump's campaign, even as the president was personally frustrated by the scar it will leave on his legacy.

The Trump team's haul and cash on hand were twice that of former President Barack Obama's campaign and the Democratic National Committee at the same point ahead of his 2012 reelection.
 

Related Stories

U.S. Senators' Susan Collins (R-ME) addresses reporters with fellow Senators' Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ) after lawmakers struck...
All About America
Here's How Women Leaders Govern Differently
Women change the tone and substance of political discourse, current and former politicians say
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 06:39
Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders and other relatives as he speaks at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester.
US Politics
Sanders Edges Out Buttigieg to Win New Hampshire Democratic Primary
Vermont senator captures 26% of vote, narrowly defeating former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg who finishes with 24%
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 01:14
Default Content Teaser
US Politics
Billionaire Bloomberg Campaigns as Moderate Alternative to Splintered Democrats 
Splintered results for Democratic presidential contenders from the first two state nominating contests have further muddled the race. Some see an opening for former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's media-driven campaign for the nomination.  VOA’s Brian Padden reports on the billionaire businessman’s unconventional strategy.
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 19:18
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

AP Exclusive: Pro-Trump Effort Raises Over $60M in January

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the briefing room of the White House
All About America

Here's How Women Leaders Govern Differently

U.S. Senators' Susan Collins (R-ME) addresses reporters with fellow Senators' Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ) after lawmakers struck...
US Politics

Stone Sentencing Controversy Raises Doubts About DOJ's Independence From Political Influence 

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, leaves federal court in Washington,…
US Politics

After New Hampshire Surge, Klobuchar Turns to Nevada, Beyond

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at her election night party, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in…
US Politics

US Senate to Vote on Curbing Trump’s Iran War Powers

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 12, 2020, in Washington.