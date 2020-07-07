US Politics

Biden Finally Wins Home State Presidential Primary

By Associated Press
July 07, 2020 09:38 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., on…
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., on June 30, 2020.

DOVER, DELAWARE - In his third run for the White House, Joe Biden has finally won a presidential primary in his home state.

Biden, the last man standing from a Democratic field that once numbered more than 24 candidates, won Delaware's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, beating Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sanders and Warren both suspended their campaigns months ago, but their names remained on Tuesday's ballot because they did not officially withdraw as candidates in Delaware by the March 6 deadline. Warren suspended her campaign just one day before the deadline, while Sanders didn't stop campaigning until April.

Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer also had filed for Delaware's primary but withdrew their names in early March.

Biden also won New Jersey’s mostly mail-in Democratic presidential primary.

Biden faced Sanders on the ballot Tuesday, even though Biden has accumulated enough delegates to become the party's presumptive nominee.

New Jersey’s already-late primary got pushed a month later because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy mandated that the election take place mostly by mail-in ballots.

New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes have gone to Democrats in every presidential election since 1988.

Tuesday's victories give Biden another notch in his Democratic delegate belt, although the former vice president became his party's presumptive nominee months ago after Sanders dropped out of the race.

Biden first ran for president in 1987 but dropped out before the first contests of the 1988 primary campaign amid reports of plagiarism in political speeches and while he was in law school at Syracuse University. Jesse Jackson went on to win Delaware's Democratic caucus.

Biden also sought the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination but dropped out of the race after finishing fifth in the Iowa caucus with only 1 percent of the vote. He nevertheless remained on the Democratic primary ballot in Delaware and garnered almost 3 percent of the vote, well behind future boss Barack Obama and runner-up Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile Tuesday, President Donald Trump won Delaware's GOP presidential primary over Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, a California businessman and perennial gadfly candidate.

The primary elections were open only to registered Democrats and Republicans.

Tuesday's election was the first in Delaware to feature universal absentee voting, with absentee ballots having been sent to every registered Democrat and Republican in the state. Under Democratic Gov. John Carney's emergency coronavirus declarations, any voter could choose "sick or temporarily or permanently physically disabled" and be eligible to vote absentee.

Because of the coronavirus, Delaware election officials also limited the number of polling places for Tuesday's primary. Kent County, with more than 94,000 eligible voters, had only 12 locations where people could cast ballots in person. Sussex County, with more than 133,000 registered Democrats and Republicans, had 24. New Castle County had 46 polling locations available for more than 315,000 voters. In the 2016 presidential primary, Delaware voters cast ballots at 313 precincts. 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Biden holds campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware
US Politics
US ‘Dangerously Dependent’ on Foreign Suppliers to Fight COVID-19, Biden Says
Democratic candidate’s campaign promises not to let US become vulnerable in a crisis
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 19:20
A Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol honor guard folds the retired Mississippi state flag after it was raised over the Capitol…
US Politics
Democrats, Biden Look to Accelerate Southern Political Shift
Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box as many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump's white identity politics
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 13:36
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 2, 2020.
US Politics
Trump, Biden Fight for Primacy on Social Media Platforms
President's presence and sheer numbers of followers seemingly give him unimpeded access to the digital microphone but he is facing limits
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 07/05/2020 - 16:39
US Politics
Biden Slams Trump on Russia Bounties in Foreign Policy Contrast
But presidential rivals are not that far apart on some key foreign policy issues, such as ending foreign wars, protecting American jobs
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 09:22
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More stories

US Politics

Biden Finally Wins Home State Presidential Primary

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., on…
US Politics

US ‘Dangerously Dependent’ on Foreign Suppliers to Fight COVID-19, Biden Says

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Biden holds campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Formally Starts Withdrawal From WHO

Donald Trump headshot, as US President, over WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION logo, partial graphic
Student Union

What Is Known about ICE’s Rule Change for Foreign Students

FILE - Students walk near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019.
USA

Trump Donors Among Early Recipients of Coronavirus Loans 

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, left, and his wife Karen, second from left, applaud as President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for a VIP reception and dinner with donors, Jan. 19, 2017.