US Politics

Biden Gets Secret Service Protection After Protester Run-Ins

By Associated Press
March 17, 2020 03:16 PM
A Secret Service Agent stands guard as Vice President Joe Biden, with President Barack Obama and his wife Jill Biden, speaks in…
FILE - A Secret Service Agent stands guard as then-Vice President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Oct. 21, 2015.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has been repeatedly accosted by protesters on the campaign trail, is receiving U.S. Secret Service protection beginning this week, the agency said. 

Biden made the request earlier this month after a handful of testy interactions with protesters at recent campaign events, including one in which two protesters rushed a stage in Los Angeles and came within a few meters of Biden during a Super Tuesday victory speech. Biden's wife, Jill, and several staff members, including one trained security officer employed by the campaign, restrained the women and carried them from the stage. Neither the former vice president nor his wife was hurt. 

The leading candidates in the 2012 and 2016 presidential contests had Secret Service protection by this point in those races. Neither Biden nor Democratic primary rival Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had requested protection until now. Sanders still has not made a request. 

FILE - A protester at left, is held back by Jill Biden, center, and her husband Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, during a primary election night rally in Los Angeles, March 3, 2020.

The Secret Service protects, by statute, the president and vice president and their families, as well as some other senior government officials. It is also authorized to provide protection to major party presidential candidates, an authority granted after the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. 

The process for assigning a security detail to a candidate generally requires that campaigns initiate the request for protection. The Secret Service does a threat assessment and consults with Department of Homeland Security officials and a congressional commission made up of the majority and minority leaders of both chambers, plus another member. The ultimate decision on whether to provide protection is made by DHS. 

Earlier this month, Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., said the House Homeland Security Committee had asked the Secret Service to provide protection to all remaining major presidential candidates. 

Richmond, one of Biden's campaign co-chairmen, said members of Congress were "very worried" about the March 3 episode, when the protesters rushed the stage at the Biden speech in California. 

At an event in New Hampshire, a man approached Biden from behind. When the man tried to interrupt Biden, Biden's wife put her arms around the man, turned him around and helped push him away. 

Biden isn't the only candidate to have been accosted at a campaign event. Topless demonstrators crashed a Sanders rally in Nevada in February. 
 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Biden Gets Secret Service Protection After Protester Run-Ins

A Secret Service Agent stands guard as Vice President Joe Biden, with President Barack Obama and his wife Jill Biden, speaks in…
USA

Minorities, Youth & Poor Facing Longest Lines in Primary Elections 

In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 photo, voters wait in line at an early polling site in San Antonio. California and Texas are the…
US Politics

Ohio Postpones Democratic Primaries as 3 States Go Ahead With Voting

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four…
US Politics

Biden, Sanders Staging Virtual Rallies Amid Coronavirus Fears

Lally Doerrer, right, and Katharine Hildebrand watch Joe Biden during his Illinois virtual town hall, in Doerrer's living room…
US Politics

Tuesday's Primaries Offer Chance for Biden to Reach Latinos 

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop on gun violence in…