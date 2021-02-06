US Politics

Biden Gives California Woman Pep Talk in Weekly Address Revival

By Associated Press
February 06, 2021 04:20 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
FILE - President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Del., Feb. 5, 2021.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - President Joe Biden gave a pep talk to a California woman who was laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic, during a conversation the White House said was part of an effort to help him engage more consistently with regular Americans.

The White House on Saturday released a 2½-minute video of Biden's long-distance telephone conversation with Michele Voelkert, identifying her only as Michele.

After losing her job at a startup clothing company in July, she wrote Biden a letter. He read it, then called her.

The Roseville, California, woman told Biden "it's been a tough time" trying to find work.

Biden, who spoke from his Oval Office desk, replied that his father used to say a job is about dignity and respect as much as it is about a paycheck. He described his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, which calls for $1,400 payments to people like Voelkert, and other economic aid for individuals and small businesses. There's also money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines.

"I've been saying a long time, the idea that we think we can keep businesses open and moving and thriving without dealing with this pandemic is just a nonstarter," Biden said.

'Riding high'

The Sacramento Bee said it spoke to Voelkert, 47, after the call.

"It was the opportunity of the lifetime," she said. "I'm still riding high."

The conversation is part of an effort to help Biden, who has largely limited his travel because of the pandemic, communicate directly with Americans, the White House said. Biden did fly to Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday to spend the weekend at home with his family.

"There is a time-honored tradition in the country of hearing from the president in this way," press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday in previewing the video. She referenced Franklin D. Roosevelt's "fireside chats" and Ronald Reagan's establishment of a weekly radio address.

The radio address eventually grew to include a video version viewed over the internet.

Psaki said Biden's weekly address would be produced in a variety of forms.

 

Related Stories

U.S. President Biden departs Washington for weekend travel to Delaware at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland
Africa
Biden Signals New Tone on US-Africa Relations
Through a video address to the African Union Summit, US signals desire to reengage the continent through multilateralism
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Sat, 02/06/2021 - 12:05 AM
FILE - Members of a white nationalist group burn a swastika and cross outside Atkins, Arkansas, March 9, 2019. The publisher of a neo-Nazi website has been ordered to pay a Jewish woman$14 million for inciting his readers to harass her family.
USA
Biden Administration ‘Going After Violence’ in Crackdown on Domestic Terrorism
Officials at the White House and the Defense Department slammed accusations by some lawmakers, political commentators that newly ordered review will infringe on free speech
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Sat, 02/06/2021 - 03:17 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 4, 2021 US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Republican…
USA
Biden Says 'No Need' for Trump to Get Intel Briefs
‘What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?’ Biden says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 09:42 PM
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Pushes for Quick Passage of Relief Bill as Jobs Report Shows Weak Growth
President urges Congress to 'do something big' to spur economy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 04:49 PM
Dusk falls over the Capitol, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Washington. Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end…
USA
US Senate Narrowly Approves Biden Budget Blueprint
Move gives momentum to President Biden's $1.9 Trillion coronavirus aid package, allows Democrats to push legislation through Congress in coming weeks with or without Republican support
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 02/05/2021 - 07:45 AM
President Joe Biden smiles as he arrives to deliver remarks to State Department staff, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Washington. …
USA
Biden Promises Sharply Increased US Engagement Around the World
New US president warns Russia and China, while announcing an increase in accepting refugees and an end to support for Saudi offensive against Yemen 
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 06:03 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More stories

US Politics

Republican Congressman Faces Blowback for Anti-Trump Stance

VOA News on China

Blinken Presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in First Call

Various groups of pro-democracy activists, including Lee Cheuk-Yan, center, arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 5,…
Middle East

US to Revoke Terrorist Designation of Yemen's Houthis Due to Famine

Houthi supporters hold posters as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the…
Africa

Biden Signals New Tone on US-Africa Relations

U.S. President Biden departs Washington for weekend travel to Delaware at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland
US Politics

Activists Complain of Weakened US Voting Security Standard

Georgia voters cast their ballots at the Chamblee Civic Center in Chanblee, Georgia, during the Georgia runoffs elections on…