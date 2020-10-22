US Politics

Biden Proposes Panel to Study Reforming 'Out of Whack' US Judiciary

By Reuters
October 22, 2020 05:11 PM
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. President Donald Trump's nominee to the high court, Judge Amy…
The Supreme Court, with the Capitol in the background, is seen in Washington, Oct. 7, 2020.

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden said that if elected, he would put together a bipartisan commission of scholars to examine reforming a federal judiciary he called "out of whack," noting that there are alternatives to consider besides expanding the Supreme Court. 

Biden, challenging Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election, made the comments in an interview with the CBS program "60 Minutes" to air this weekend. Excerpts were released Thursday. 

The former vice president said he would create a bipartisan commission of constitutional scholars including Democrats, Republicans, liberals and conservatives to review the U.S. judiciary. 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to participate in a town hall with moderator ABC News…
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to participate in a town hall at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Oct. 15, 2020.

"I will ask them to, over 180 days, come back to me with recommendations as to how to reform the court system because it is getting out of whack, the way in which it's being handled, and it's not about court-packing," Biden added. 

"There's a number of alternatives that ... go well beyond packing," Biden said. 

Some on the left have floated the idea of expanding the number of justices from the Supreme Court from the current nine if Biden wins to counter the court's rightward drift in light of the actions of Senate Republicans in 2016 and now. Republicans have decried the idea as "court-packing." 

Biden said last week he was "not a fan" of court-packing but has kept his options open. The number of justices has been fixed by law at nine for more than a century. His proposal of a commission allows Biden not to give a definitive answer on court expansion before the election. 

Biden's comments were made public on the same day the Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send Trump's nomination of conservative appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote planned for Monday. 

Her confirmation would give the top U.S. judicial body a 6-3 conservative majority, which could be important in cases involving abortion, presidential powers, religious and gun rights, LGBTQ rights and other matters. 

Democrats were furious that Senate Republicans moved forward with Barrett's nomination so near an election after refusing in 2016 to allow the chamber to act on a Supreme Court nomination by Trump's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, because it was an election year. 

Related Stories

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, arrives for closed meetings with senators, at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020.
USA
Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett Supreme Court Nomination Despite Democrats' Boycott
Democrats on committee boycotted vote Thursday, resulting in a 12-0 vote in favor of nomination
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 09:40 AM
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Nov. 30, 2018.
All About America
If Democrats Can, Should They Pack US Supreme Court?
Although the number of justices has remained steady since 1869, the Constitution does not prohibit adding seats to the high court
Dora Mekouar
By Dora Mekouar
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:06 AM
The Senate Judiciary Committee holds the last day of its confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 15, 2020.
USA
Senate Panel Wraps Confirmation Hearings for Trump's Supreme Court Pick
Outside experts testify for and against Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination with committee vote set for next week
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 01:55 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

USA

Trump Posts '60 Minutes' Interview After Complaining Anchor Was Biased

FILE - President Donald Trump appears on a cell phone during a town hall in Pennsylvania, Sept. 15, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Theater World to Unite for Get-Out-The-Vote Event on Oct. 29

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Lynn Nottage introduces a performance by the cast of "Sweat" at the 71st annual Tony…
2020 USA Votes

Will US Policy on Iran Change After Election?

U.S. sanctions on Iran
2020 USA Votes

US Arenas, Stadiums Find New Life as Safer Options for Voting

People wait in line to vote early at the State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
USA

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett Supreme Court Nomination Despite Democrats' Boycott

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, arrives for closed meetings with senators, at the Capitol in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020.