US Politics

Biden Slams Trump Over Reported Bounties Placed on US Troops

By Associated Press
June 27, 2020 09:27 PM
FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden pauses while…
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at an event in Lancaster, Pa., June 25, 2020.

Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump on Saturday over a report that he said, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.

The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The report said the Russians offered rewards for successful attacks last year, when the U.S. and the Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war.

“The truly shocking revelation that if the Times report is true, and I emphasize that again, is that President Trump, the commander in chief of American troops serving in a dangerous theater of war, has known about this for months, according to the Times, and done worse than nothing,” Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, said during a virtual town hall.

The White House said neither Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence was briefed on such intelligence. “This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

'Propagandists' slammed

Russia called the report “nonsense.”

“This unsophisticated plant clearly illustrates the low intellectual abilities of the propagandists of American intelligence, who instead of inventing something more plausible have to make up this nonsense,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Times quoted a Taliban spokesman denying that its militants have such a deal with the Russian intelligence agency.

The newspaper, citing unnamed officials familiar with the intelligence, said the findings were presented to Trump and discussed by his National Security Council in late March. Officials developed potential responses, starting with a diplomatic complaint to Russia, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the report said.

Biden slammed Trump over his reported failure to act.

“Not only has he failed to sanction and impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of international law, Donald Trump has continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin,” the former vice president said.

'Betrayal'

Biden called it a “betrayal of the most sacred duty we bear as a nation — to protect and equip our troops when we send them into harm’s way.”

He said Americans who serve in the military put their lives on the line. “But they should never, never, never ever face a threat like this with their commander in chief turning a blind eye to a foreign power putting a bounty on their heads,” he said.

“I’m quite frankly outraged by the report,” Biden said. He promised that if he is elected, “Putin will be confronted and we’ll impose serious costs on Russia.”

Related Stories

FILE - U.S. troops wait for their helicopter flight at an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan, Aug. 7, 2018.
USA
NY Times: Russia Offered Afghan Militants Bounties to Kill US Troops
Paper says US determined months ago that Russian military intelligence unit linked to assassination attempts in Europe had offered rewards last year; some are believed to have been collected
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 19:06
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More stories

US Politics

Biden Slams Trump Over Reported Bounties Placed on US Troops

FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden pauses while…
Race in America

Congress Stalls on Police Reform Despite Bipartisan Calls for Change

Rep. Karen Bass joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other House Democrats spaced for social distancing, speaks during a news conference on the House East Front Steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 25, 2020.
Race in America

US Watchdog Tracks Over 2,100 Anti-Asian Incidents

Wally Ng, a member of the Guardian Angels, patrols with other members in Chinatown during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., May 16, 2020.
US Politics

Once again, Congress Unable to Act During National Trauma

Rep. Karen Bass joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other House Democrats spaced for social distancing, speaks during a news conference on the House East Front Steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 25, 2020.
Race in America

Plan Advances to Allow Dismantling Minneapolis Police Department

FILE - in this June 1, 2020 file photo, an emotional Terrence Floyd, second from right, is comforted as he sits on street