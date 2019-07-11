US Politics

Biden: Trump's Foreign Policy Has Damaged US Standing 

By Reuters
July 11, 2019 03:28 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at The Graduate Center at CUNY, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at the Graduate Center at CUNY, July 11, 2019, in New York.

Looking to steady his presidential campaign after a debate performance against other Democratic contenders that hurt him in public opinion polls, Joe Biden on Thursday blasted U.S. President Donald Trump's foreign policy as erratic and extreme. 

In his most extensive remarks to date on foreign affairs, the former vice president said Trump had damaged America's "reputation and our place in the world, and I quite frankly believe our ability to lead the world." 

The Republican president has unsettled Washington's allies by withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate accord, a nuclear deal with Iran and a trans-Pacific trade agreement, and has also threatened to leave the North Atlantic Treaty 
Organization. 

For Biden, who served in the U.S. Senate for 35 years, it was a much-needed return to firmer ground after weeks of having to defend his civil rights record, while allowing him to train his attention on Trump rather than other Democrats. 

Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris speaks in the Spin Room after the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season in Miami, June 27, 2019.

Kamala Harris, a black U.S. senator from California, assailed Biden, 76, in last month's debate over his past stance on the use of busing to integrate schools and for remarks about his willingness to work with segregationists while in the Senate more than 40 years ago. 

Biden apologized for those remarks, but he has seen some erosion in support from Democratic voters, with Harris largely reaping the benefit and the field tightening in general among those vying to win the party's nomination to run against Trump. 

Argument for collective action

In his address at the Graduate Center at the City University of New York, Biden criticized Trump for abdicating the United States’ leadership role in the world, and he argued that collective action was necessary to confront threats posed by climate change, nuclear proliferation terrorism and cyberwarfare. 

As president, Biden said he would pull most U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, end U.S support for Saudi Arabia's military intervention in Yemen and reaffirm the nation's commitment to NATO. 

Domestically, he said he would terminate Trump's travel ban against people from Muslim-majority countries and end the practice of separating migrant families at the U.S. border with Mexico. 

Biden has sharply criticized Trump for walking away from the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, which Biden would reinstate should Tehran comply with its provisions. 

Biden said that as president he also would have the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accord and would convene a global summit on climate change. 

Biden said he also would push for more ironclad commitments from North Korea to abandon its nuclear program than Trump has so far demanded. 

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Collier, Pa., on March 6, 2018, and President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 20, 2018.

For his part, Trump has not held back from criticism of the Obama administration’s foreign policy record. Trump has contended, among other things, that the Iran deal was too lenient and that Obama and Biden did not do enough to contain China's economic aggression. 

Ahead of Biden's speech, the Republican National Committee and a pro-Trump super PAC released lengthy critiques of Biden's judgment on foreign affairs, pointing out that, among other things, Biden advised Obama to not go forward with the 2012 raid 
that killed Osama bin Laden. 

Not yet a target

Biden's record has not yet been a front-burner issue among his rivals for the Democratic nomination, but his vote in favor of the invasion of Iraq while in the Senate has been denounced by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and others. 

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in May, Trump defended his "America First" policies, telling his supporters that Biden "said that he’s running to quote ‘˜save the world.' ... Well, he wants to save every country but ours." 

Related Stories

Democratic presidential debate in Miami, June 17, 2019
US Politics
Democratic Debate: Biden, Harris Clash on Racial Issues
Obama’s No. 2 has twice failed in bids to become the Democratic presidential nominee, but surveys this year show him leading a field of 25 contenders
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
June 28, 2019
Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden looks at an array of solar panels during a tour at the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, N.H., June 4, 2019.
US Politics
Joe Biden Releases Climate Plan: Net Zero Emissions by 2050
Biden's plan — a mix of tax incentives, federal spending, new regulation and more aggressive foreign policy on climate issues — comes as he pushes back on rivals' assertions that his environmental agenda isn't bold enough
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 04, 2019
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event prior to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 16, 2017.
USA
Joe Biden: Attacks on News Media, Courts Are Dangerous
Former Vice President Joe Biden defended the courts and the news media, saying attacks against those institutions are dangerous. Biden was speaking Wednesday night at the Newseum in Washington, where he accepted an award from the Bipartisan Policy Center. News outlets report that the Democrat didn't mention Republican President Donald Trump by name but said he was worried by the "almost drumbeat of denigration of the institutional structures that govern…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
March 02, 2017
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters