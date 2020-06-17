US Politics

Biden Would Beat Trump by a Landslide, New Reuters Poll Shows

By VOA News
June 17, 2020 08:20 PM
FILE - In this combination of photos, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, March 12, 2020, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, April 5, 2020.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would beat U.S. President Donald Trump in a landslide if the election were held today, a new poll shows. 

The new survey by Reuters-Ipsos has 48% of respondents saying they would cast their ballots for Biden and 35% for Trump. 

The poll shows 40% approving of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus outbreak, with 55% giving him a thumbs down. 

Overall, the survey gives Trump a 38% approval rating. But there is some good news for the president. The Reuters poll shows respondents believe he would be better for the economy than Biden, 43% to 38%.  

Separately, a CNBC-Change Research poll has Biden leading the president in six so-called swing states — states likely to decide the outcome of the November election — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. 

But Biden’s lead over Trump in those states is relatively slight — 48% to 45%. 

