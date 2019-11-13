US Politics

Bill Weld Files to Challenge Trump in New Hampshire Primary

By Associated Press
November 13, 2019 11:10 AM
Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, right, hands paperwork to Secretary of State Bill Gardner as he files to have his name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Nov. 13, 2019, in Concord, N.H.
Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, right, hands paperwork to Secretary of State Bill Gardner as he files to have his name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Nov. 13, 2019, in Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. - Republican Bill Weld has filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary and is now the first major GOP challenger to officially challenge President Donald Trump in the state.

The filing by the former Massachusetts governor came on the same day as the House began public impeachment hearings of Trump in Washington.

Weld says if Trump were to be reelected, "I think that would be a tragedy for the country."

Mark Sanford, the former South Carolina governor and congressman, dropped out of the Republican primary race on Tuesday, leaving Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh as the remaining major Trump primary challengers.

Walsh is scheduled to file for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary Thursday.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump, left, talks to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, right, during a campaign rally in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov…
USA
Trump Pushes Republican Candidates in Tuesday Voting
Contests for governorships of three states have drawn president's attention with outcomes possibly a sign of how voters view him
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 16:46
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., leaves a news conference after announcing that he will not run for re-election at the end of this term, April 11, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
US Politics
With Ryan Out, Focus Turns to Possible Republican Candidates
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus Wednesday turned to other Republicans who could run for the southeast Wisconsin congressional seat that Ryan has held for 20 years. But possible Republican candidates weren't saying much about their future plans, instead focusing on praising Ryan as he prepares to exit. "Wisconsin Republicans are committed to keeping this Congressional seat and I am confident that our…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section