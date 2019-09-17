Buttigieg Unveils Community-focused Disaster Relief Plan

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. - Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is unveiling a community-focused approach to disaster relief in a South Carolina city that was hit hard by Hurricane Florence last year.

During a speech Tuesday in Conway, Buttigieg is expected to call for a disaster commission to help coordinate efforts between federal agencies and the communities affected by disasters. He also wants to increase the number of trained disaster workers.



Conway was hit hard by Hurricane Florence, which destroyed more than 1,500 homes, caused $24 billion in damage and led to 53 deaths in the state.



Buttigieg's campaign says he is the first of the Democratic hopefuls to release a stand-alone disaster relief plan.



Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He launched his presidential campaign in April.