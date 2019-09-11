US Politics

Congress to Hold Hearing on End of Immigrant Medical Relief

By Associated Press
September 11, 2019 07:41 AM
People enter New York City Health Hospitals Gouverneur Health building, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will spend up to $100 million per year to expand health care coverage to people without health…
FILE - People enter New York City Health Hospitals Gouverneur Health building, Jan. 8, 2019, in New York.

WASHINGTON - Congress is holding an inquiry into the Trump administration's decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to defer deportation for medical treatment and other hardships.

A subcommittee of the House Oversight and Reform Committee has set a hearing Wednesday on the Aug. 7 decision. Immigration officials and medical and legal experts are scheduled to testify.
 
Three of those testifying are from Massachusetts, where opposition to the decision has been strong. Boston civil rights groups challenged the move in federal court last week.
 
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' "deferred action" program allows foreign nationals to work legally and receive health benefits while their family members receive treatment for serious medical issues.
 
The agency said last week it would continue weighing deferral requests pending as of Aug. 7.

