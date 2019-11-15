US Politics

Cory Booker on Ballot in New Hampshire, Last Day of Filing

By Associated Press
November 15, 2019 01:08 PM
Senator Cory Booker works his way through the spin room after the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Senator Cory Booker works his way through the spin room after the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Sept. 12, 2019.

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is on the ballot in New Hampshire, where he hopes his patience will pay off.
                   
The Democratic presidential hopeful signed up for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary on Friday, the final day of the filing period. Though he lags behind in polls, Booker says he's not one to switch strategies or states to focus on, as some other candidates have done.
                   
Booker's latest trip to New Hampshire comes a day after former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick jumped into the race. Booker says it's good to have robust competition, and that he doesn't take it personally that some of his close friends are also running.

