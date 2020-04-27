US Politics

Court Tosses NY Case That Could Have Expanded Gun Rights

By Associated Press
April 27, 2020 01:21 PM
People walk outside the Supreme Court in Washington, March 16, 2020.
WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court sidestepped a major decision on gun rights Monday in a dispute over New York City's former ban on transporting guns.

The justices threw out a challenge from gun rights groups. It ruled that the city's move to ease restrictions on taking licensed, locked and unloaded guns outside the city limits, coupled with a change in state law to prevent New York from reviving the ban, left the court with nothing to decide. The Supreme Court asked a lower court to consider whether the city's new rules still pose problems for gun owners.

The anti-climactic end to the Supreme Court case is a disappointment to gun rights advocates and relief to gun control groups who thought a conservative Supreme Court majority fortified by two appointees of President Donald Trump, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, might use the case to expand on landmark decisions from a decade ago that established a right to keep a gun at home for self-defense.

But other guns cases remain in the high court's pipeline and the justices could decide to hear one or more of those next term.

Written By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

