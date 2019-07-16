US Politics

Democrat Beto O'Rourke Trails Democratic Rivals in Cash Contest

By Reuters
July 16, 2019 12:05 AM
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 13, 2019.
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 13, 2019.

Former Democratic U.S. Representative Beto O'Rourke raised a lackluster $3.6 million for his struggling presidential campaign in the second quarter of the year, his campaign said on Monday.

The fundraising haul was a warning sign for the Texas politician and a stark drop in campaign cash after he raised more than $9 million in two weeks the previous period.

O'Rourke, who entered the race after gaining national prominence in his failed 2018 bid for the U.S. Senate from Texas, has failed to gain traction in opinion polls.

Some two dozen Democrats are vying for their party's nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election. The crowded nominating contest will require candidates to spend millions of dollars to be competitive.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker reported on Monday he raised $4.5 million in the three months ended June 30.

Booker's haul, nearly a quarter of it raised in the four days after his strong appearance in the party's first debate last month, lagged those of other Democratic contenders, including front-runner Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who each raised more than $20 million.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders raised $18 million in the second quarter.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren brought in $19 million and spent $11 million, according to the report her campaign filed on Monday to the Federal Election Commission.

Senator Amy Klobuchar raked in just under $4 million.

Senator Kamala Harris, who has traded places with Warren as voters' third and fourth choices in recent polling, said last week her campaign had raised $12 million.

By comparison, Trump and the Republican National Committee said they raised $108 million for Trump's re-election campaign.

Trump made the unprecedented move to file for re-election the day he took office on Jan. 20, 2017, allowing him to spend the past two years building his re-election operation.

Candidates are required under federal law to disclose their donors and campaign expenses. The latest reports cover the second quarter of the year, which ended on June 30.

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to supporters at a coffee shop on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Madison, Wisconsin.
US Politics
Beto O'Rourke Says He Raised $6.1M Online in 1st 24 Hours
'Record-breaking' $6.1 million came 'without a dime' from political action committees, corporations or special interests, O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans tweeted
FILE - Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at an event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, June 11, 2019
US Politics
Biden Teases $19.8M Fundraising Haul for This Quarter
Contribution figures, which will be made public July 15, will indicate which candidates have the resources to last and those on track to reach the fundraising goals set by the Democratic National Committee
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 18, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, July 6, 2019, in New Orleans.
US Politics
Warren Raises $19.1M, Tops Sanders During Second Quarter
Warren's second-quarter contributions leave her behind only Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Ind., mayor who reported nearly $25 million in donations, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has tallied $21.5 million so far
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 08, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris greets local residents during the West Des Moines Democrats' annual picnic, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
US Politics
Democrat Harris Reports Raising $12M in 2nd Quarter 
That's about equal to the amount she collected in the first fundraising quarter, which ended on March 31 
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 05, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters