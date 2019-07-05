US Politics

Democrat Harris Reports Raising $12M in 2nd Quarter 

By Associated Press
July 5, 2019 03:58 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris greets local residents during the West Des Moines Democrats' annual picnic, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris greets local residents during the West Des Moines Democrats' annual picnic, July 3, 2019, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California raised $12 million in the past three months, her presidential campaign said Friday. 
 
Harris's second-quarter total was less than those of some other first-tier 2020 White House hopefuls, who had already released their totals ahead of the July 15 deadline to report to the Federal Election Commission. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg brought in $24.8 million, former Vice President Joe Biden raised $21.5 million and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont collected $18 million, their campaigns said. 
 
Harris's announcement came a week after the first presidential debate, during which she confronted Biden about his comments on his decades-old relationship with segregationist senators and his record on public school busing during the 1970s. Since then, her campaign has sought to capitalize on the moment. 
 
Previously, her campaign said it received online donations from roughly 63,000 people in the 23 hours following the debate, and that more than half of those donors had not previously supported her campaign. 
 
The Harris campaign added Friday that, of the money she raised this quarter, $500,000 came from her online store.  
  
The campaign is pointing to sales of a shirt that highlights a moment from her exchange with Biden during first Democratic presidential debate. The shirts feature a childhood photo of Harris, who at the debate discussed her childhood experience with the busing integration of elementary schools in Berkeley, Calif., in 1968. 
 
The $12 million that Harris raised was roughly equal to the amount the California senator brought in in the first fundraising quarter, which ended March 31. 
 

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, June 9, 2019.

Also Friday, Steve Bullock reported more than $2 million in contributions during the second quarter. The Montana governor entered the 2020 primary race in mid-May, halfway through the quarter. 
 
Bullock's campaign said he’d amassed his total without any transfers of money from other accounts. He missed the polling qualification cutoff for the first Democratic presidential debates in Miami but has a strong chance of making the stage for this month's second set of debates in Detroit. 

