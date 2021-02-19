US Politics

Democratic Senator's Opposition Imperils Confirmation of Biden Budget Pick

By Reuters
February 19, 2021 08:45 PM
FILE - In this July 27, 2016, file photo, Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, speaks at the Democratic…
FILE - Neera Tanden speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 27, 2016.

WASHINGTON - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced Friday that he would oppose President Joe Biden's nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which could end her chances of confirmation despite continued support from the president.

Biden told reporters he did not intend to pull the nomination. "I think we're gonna find the votes to get her confirmed," he said.

Tanden has been criticized by Republicans — and some Democrats — over past harsh comments on social media, such as calling Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell "Moscow Mitch" and saying "vampires have more heart than [Senator] Ted Cruz."

Many Democrats scoffed at such concerns, noting near-unanimous Republican support for former President Donald Trump, who was accused of inciting a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol partly via inflammatory comments on Twitter and was known for blasting opponents — particularly women — as "nasty" or criminals who should be locked up.

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. is interviewed by The Associated Press in his office in Washington.
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. is interviewed by The Associated Press in his office in Washington, Feb. 1, 2017.

Manchin cited Tanden's "public statements and tweets" in his statement.

"I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget," he said.

His statement drew immediate condemnation, with some critics noting that the moderate Democrat, who represents the strongly Republican state of West Virginia, had backed some of Trump's controversial nominees, including Richard Grenell to be ambassador to Germany.

Democrats had questioned Grenell's appointment because of his past statements insulting to female politicians on the internet and during cable television appearances.

One Republican vote needed

If every Senate Democrat supports Tanden, she could be confirmed without Republican votes, since Democrats control 50 seats in the chamber and Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie.

However, Manchin's opposition means Tanden must be supported by a least one Republican.

Tanden, who is Indian American, would be the first woman of color to serve as director of the OMB.

Questioned at her confirmation hearings about her tweets, Tanden apologized and said she regretted their tone.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki praised Tanden as "an accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent budget director." She said the administration would keep working toward her confirmation by engaging with both parties.

If Tanden is not confirmed, it would be a setback in a presidential transition that was already delayed by Trump's refusal, backed by many of his fellow Republicans, to recognize Biden's victory in the November election, even after repeated court decisions showed there had been no widespread fraud.

 

Related Stories

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland speaks during an event with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala…
US Politics
Senate Schedules Confirmation Hearing for Merrick Garland
The two-day hearing will include Garland's testimony and a second day for outside witnesses to testify
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/09/2021 - 09:26 PM
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas looks on as President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration, in…
Immigration
Senate Confirms Mayorkas As Biden's Homeland Security Chief
Alejandro Mayorkas is a former federal prosecutor who previously served as a senior DHS official
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 09:12 PM
Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.D., Jan. 21,2021.
US Politics
US Senate Confirms Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary
New secretary is expected to advance Biden’s infrastructure, climate change initiatives
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 04:16 PM
US Senate Confirms Biden Nominee as Secretary of State
00:03:17
US Politics
US Senate Confirms Biden Nominee as Secretary of State
Former diplomat Antony Blinken becomes 71st secretary of state
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 07:07 PM
FILE PHOTO: Eric Lander (right) at a news conference in Mexico City, next to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, on Jan. 19, 2010…
USA
Biden Names Geneticist for New Cabinet-level Post on Science
President-elect: 'Science will always be at the forefront of my administration ...'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 08:19 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

USA

Congress Repeats Calls for Independent Commission to Probe US Capitol Attack

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 18, 2021.
US Politics

Biden’s Immigration Reform Proposal Explained

A USCIS employee swears in an immigrant in a socially-distanced outdoor naturalization ceremony to become a new U.S. citizen,…
USA

Democrats Unveil US Citizenship Bill

FILE - U.S. District Judge Laurie Michelson, left, administers the Oath of Citizenship to Hala Baqtar during a drive-thru naturalization service in Detroit.
USA

Feds Arrest UCLA Student Accused of Sitting in Pence's Chair During Capitol Riot

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hands the West Virginia certification to staff as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looks on.
USA

Former US Senator Dole Says He Has Lung Cancer

FILE PHOTO: Bob Dole attends welcome ceremony in honor of new Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia