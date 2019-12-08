US Politics

Elizabeth Warren Discloses Details of Past Legal Work, Showing $2M in Compensation

By Reuters
December 08, 2019 10:34 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Dec. 8, 2019, in Charleston, S.C.
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Dec. 8, 2019, in Charleston, S.C.

WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren released information on Sunday about her past legal work, showing nearly $2 million in compensation from dozens of clients, as a dispute intensified with her rival Pete Buttigieg over transparency.

Warren, a leading candidate among the 15 Democrats vying for the party's nomination to take on President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election, had already put out 11 years of tax returns in April and called on other candidates to follow suit.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has said in recent days that Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, should release older tax documents detailing her corporate legal work.

In return, Warren has called on Buttigieg to allow media coverage of his private donor events and to disclose information about his past work at the consultancy company McKinsey. Warren does not hold big-ticket fundraisers and has focused her campaign on combating Washington corruption and corporate greed.

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during the Iowa Farmers Union Presidential Forum, Dec. 6, 2019, in Grinnell, Iowa.

Buttigieg's campaign said on Saturday it was working on making the details of his employment at McKinsey "fully transparent" and called on Warren to match that by releasing her tax returns covering her corporate legal work.

On Sunday, in a 15-page document, Warren's campaign provided examples of her legal work, some of which dated back to 1985, in capacities including as a counsel, consultant and expert witness, giving information about the cases and how much she was compensated.

The document included dozens of cases, some of which Warren took on a pro-bono basis and was not compensated for. In some cases, she worked with a group of consultants. The document showed a total of nearly $2 million in compensation.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll on Thursday showed that support for Warren dropped nationally to its lowest level in four months, as she came under attack over her proposal to extend government-paid healthcare to all Americans, deemed too costly by her rivals for the nomination.

Warren, 70, is still among the leaders in opinion polls in Iowa, which kicks off the Democratic nominating contests on Feb. 3, and in other early voting states. Buttigieg, 37, who had campaign stops this weekend in Iowa, has surged into the lead in recent opinion polls there.

 

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., reacts as she takes the stage during a campaign stop,…
US Politics
Doctor's Report Says Elizabeth Warren 'In Excellent Health'
Warren is among her party's primary front-runners along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 78, and former Vice President Joe Biden, 77
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 13:01
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party,…
US Politics
Poll: Support for Warren Drops to Lowest Since August in White House Race
Poll, conducted Wednesday and Thursday, found level of indecision has jumped among of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents after already wide slate of candidates underwent a considerable amount of recent turnover ahead of the 2020 election
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/05/2019 - 23:11
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Culinary Union members cheer as they rally in support of Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and…
US Politics
Powerful Union to Host Biden, Warren, Sanders in Nevada
Nevada's powerful casino workers' Culinary Union is holding a series of town halls next week with Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 14:42
Democratic Presidential candidate, Michael Bloomberg during remarks to the media at the Hilton Hotel on his first campaign stop…
US Politics
Democrat Warren Accuses Rival Bloomberg of Trying to Buy US Presidential Election
Michael Bloomberg, 77, a media mogul who will use his personal fortune to spend freely on his campaign and has said he will not take donations, officially jumped into the White House race as a moderate Democrat on Sunday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 17:52
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section