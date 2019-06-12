US Politics

Ex-Trump Aide Hicks Agrees to Closed-Door Appearance Before US House Panel

By Reuters
June 12, 2019 07:50 PM
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with members of the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol, in Washington, Feb. 27, 2018.
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, one of President Trump's closest aides and advisers, arrives to meet behind closed doors with members of the House Intelligence Committee, at the Capitol, in Washington, Feb. 27, 2018.

WASHINGTON - Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, once a close aide to President Donald Trump, has agreed to give a closed-door interview to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on June 19, the panel's chairman said on Wednesday.

Hicks last week agreed to supply documents from Trump's 2016 campaign to the committee, despite a White House directive advising her not to provide the panel with material from her
subsequent time at the White House.

"We look forward to her testimony and plan to make the transcript promptly available to the public, committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said in a statement.

 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters