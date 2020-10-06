US Politics

Facebook Says It Will Ban Groups for 'Representing' QAnon

By Associated Press
October 06, 2020 07:13 PM
FILE - The logo for social media giant Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, March 29, 2018.
FILE - The logo for social media giant Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, March 29, 2018.

OAKLAND, CALIF. - Facebook said it will ban groups that "represent" QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a supposed child-trafficking ring run by celebrities and "deep state" government officials. 

The company said Tuesday that it will remove Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts for "representing QAnon," even if they don’t promote violence. The social network said it will consider a variety of factors to decide if a group meets its criteria for a ban, including its name, the biography or "about" section of the page, and discussions within the page, group or Instagram account. 

Mentions of QAnon in a group focused on a different subject won't necessarily lead to a ban, Facebook said. 

Less than two months ago, Facebook said it would stop promoting the group and its adherents, although it faltered with spotty enforcement. It said it would only remove QAnon groups if they promote violence. That is no longer the case. 

The company said it started to enforce the policy Tuesday but cautioned that it "will take time and will continue in the coming days and weeks." 

The QAnon phenomenon has sprawled across a patchwork of secret Facebook groups, Twitter accounts and YouTube videos in recent years. QAnon has been linked to real-world violence such as criminal reports of kidnapping and dangerous claims that the coronavirus is a hoax. 

But the conspiracy theory has also seeped into mainstream politics. Several Republicans running for Congress this year are QAnon-friendly. 

By the time Facebook and other social media companies began enforcing — however limited — policies against QAnon, critics said it was largely too late. Reddit, which began banning QAnon groups in 2018, was well ahead, and to date it has largely avoided having a notable QAnon presence on its platform. 

Twitter did not immediately respond to a message for comment on Tuesday. 

Also on Tuesday, Citigroup Inc. reportedly fired a manager in its technology department after an investigation found that he operated a prominent website dedicated to QAnon. According to Bloomberg, Jason Gelinas had been placed on paid leave after he was identified on Sept. 10 by a fact-checking site as the operator of the website QMap.pub and its associated mobile apps. 

Citi did not immediately respond to a message for comment on Tuesday. 

Related Stories

FILE - David Reinert holding a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a Trump campaign rally.
2020 USA Votes
Trump Says He Doesn’t Know Much About QAnon, Appreciates Followers’ Support
An FBI bulletin last May warned that conspiracy theory-driven extremists have become a domestic terrorism threat
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 09:33 PM
FILE - David Reinert holding a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a Trump campaign rally.
USA
How the QAnon Conspiracy Theory Went Global
At least 71 countries have an anti-'Deep State' QAnon community
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sat, 08/15/2020 - 03:10 AM
President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 11,…
2020 USA Votes
Trump Congratulates Supporter of QAnon for Congressional Primary Win
Voters cast ballots in five states to pick candidates for the November general election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 02:50 PM
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 7/18/20 Twitter was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after accounts for some of the world's most…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Twitter Will Suspend Accounts Tweeting About Conspiracy Theory Group QAnon
The suspension, which will be rolled out this week, is expected to impact about 150,000 accounts globally
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 02:25 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More stories

US Politics

Facebook Says It Will Ban Groups for 'Representing' QAnon

FILE - The logo for social media giant Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, March 29, 2018.
2020 USA Votes

Foreign Adversaries Ramping Up Attacks on US Presidential Election

Early voting begins in Ohio
US Politics

Trump, Being Treated for COVID-19, Plans to Attend Second Debate With Biden

President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after receiving treatment as a COVID-19 patient, in Bethesda, Maryland, Oct. 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

More Than 4 Million Americans Have Already Voted, Suggesting Record Turnout

TOPSHOT - Stickers that read "I Voted By Mail" sit on a table waiting to be stuffed into envelopes by absentee ballot election…
USA

Back at White House, Trump Urges Americans 'Don't Be Afraid' of COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump poses on the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized.