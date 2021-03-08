US Politics

Fifth Republican Senator Announced He Will Not Seek Reelection

By VOA News
March 08, 2021 12:32 PM
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol, March 3, 2021, in Washington.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol, March 3, 2021, in Washington.

A fifth Republican senator has announced he will not seek re-election.

The latest is Roy Blunt, 71, from Missouri who announced Monday on Twitter that he will not run in 2022.

"After 14 general election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Senators Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) have all announced that they will retire at the end of their current terms.

No Senate Democrats have announced retirement plans so far, although California will hold an election in 2022 to fill the seat vacated by Kamala Harris before she became vice president. The seat is currently held by Alex Padilla, who was appointed by California's governor.

Related Stories

Voters line up early in the morning to cast their ballots in the U.S. Senate run-off election, at a polling station in Marietta.
USA
Republicans Move to Control Voting After Record 2020 Turnout
GOP seeks to limit opportunities for early and absentee balloting that Americans flocked to last year
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 02:27 AM
FILE PHOTO: Memorabilia are shown for sale outside the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S…
US Politics
Republicans Hold Annual Conference With Trump Still at Center Stage 
Prominent annual gathering for conservatives will feature speech by former president on Sunday
Default Author Profile
By Megan Duzor
Sat, 02/27/2021 - 06:05 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021.
USA
Republicans, Democrats Face Different Challenges in Post-Trump Era
Trump role in Republican Party uncertain
Mike O'Sullivan
By Mike O'Sullivan
Sun, 02/14/2021 - 01:39 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More stories

US Politics

Fifth Republican Senator Announced He Will Not Seek Reelection

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks during a joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol, March 3, 2021, in Washington.
USA

US Supreme Court Dumps Last of Trump's Election Appeals

US Supreme Court building, Washington DC, graphic element on black
East Asia Pacific

Early Signals to North Korea Seen as Key to Keeping Door Open to Diplomacy

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during first short course for chief secretaries of city and county party committees in Pyongyang
USA

US Senator Joe Manchin Plays Key Role on Vital Legislation

FILE - Senator Joe Manchin.
USA

Biden Orders Further US Voting Access 

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the White House.