Former Republican Amash Exploring Presidential Run

U.S. Congressman Justin Amash says he is exploring a presidential run as a Libertarian Party candidate.

He announced his plans Tuesday, saying the country is ready for a president who brings people together and restores respect for the Constitution.

Amash drew attention last July when he left the Republican Party to become an independent, citing a dissatisfaction with the state of partisan politics.

He has also been a critic of President Donald Trump and joined Democrats in voting for Trump’s impeachment.

The Libertarian Party welcomed Amash’s interest and said it anticipates a “robust debate” among several candidates.