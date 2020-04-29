US Politics

Former Republican Amash Exploring Presidential Run

By VOA News
April 29, 2020 02:32 AM
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaving a closed-door strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaving a closed-door strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington.

U.S. Congressman Justin Amash says he is exploring a presidential run as a Libertarian Party candidate. 

He announced his plans Tuesday, saying the country is ready for a president who brings people together and restores respect for the Constitution. 

Amash drew attention last July when he left the Republican Party to become an independent, citing a dissatisfaction with the state of partisan politics. 

He has also been a critic of President Donald Trump and joined Democrats in voting for Trump’s impeachment. 

The Libertarian Party welcomed Amash’s interest and said it anticipates a “robust debate” among several candidates. 

Related Stories

Rep. Justin Amash listens during a House committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 12, 2019.
USA
After Amash Dumped Trump, His District May Do Same to Him
The biggest winners to come out of Amash’s big stand may be Democrats
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/19/2019 - 09:55
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Former Republican Amash Exploring Presidential Run

FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo shows Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., followed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaving a closed-door strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington.
US Politics

Biden Wins Ohio’s Mail-in Primary Delayed by Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about responses to the COVID-19…
US Politics

COVID Watchdogs Struggle to Get Up and Running

The dome of the US Capitol building is seen behind a row of US flags on April 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. - The global…
US Politics

Virus, Stalled Economy Raise Democratic Hopes to Take US Senate

Democratic presidential candidate Montana Gov. Steve Bullock speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Liberty and Justice…
US Politics

Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden for President

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden smiles as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorses him for president in a video screengrab made during an online town hall, in Wilmington, Delaware, April 28, 2020. (Biden For President/Handout)