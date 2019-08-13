US Politics

Georgia's Abrams Announces New Voter Protection Program

By Associated Press
August 13, 2019 11:40 PM
Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams addresses the 110th NAACP National Convention, July 22, 2019, in Detroit.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams addresses the 110th NAACP National Convention, July 22, 2019, in Detroit.

ATLANTA - Democrat Stacey Abrams, who vaulted onto the national political stage championing voting rights during an unsuccessful 2018 run for Georgia governor, announced on Tuesday that she's launching a new multistate voter protection initiative and not running for president in 2020.

Abrams revealed plans for the multimillion-dollar initiative, called Fair Fight 2020, during a speech before a labor union convention in Las Vegas. The project will staff and fund voter protection teams in battleground states across the country ahead of next year's elections.

The move follows months of speculation over what Abrams' next move in politics might be, including whether she'd join the crowded field of 2020 presidential hopefuls.

"We're going to win because there are only two things stopping us in 2020: making sure people have a reason to vote and that they have the right to vote. Well I've decided to leave it to a whole bunch of other folks to make sure they have a reason to vote," Abrams said, referring to the field of Democratic candidates.

"But I'm here today to announce Fair Fight 2020 to make sure everyone has the right to vote,'' she said.

FILE - Voters fill out their forms as they prepare to vote at a polling station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Nov. 8, 2016.

Abrams spokesman Seth Bringman confirmed that Abrams was not running for president and would instead focus on the new initiative.

Abrams faced Republican Brian Kemp during her unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor last year. Kemp was secretary of state during their race, and Abrams frequently accused him of using his position to suppress votes, especially in minority communities.

Kemp vehemently denied the claim.

Voters in that election reported a myriad of problems casting ballots including malfunctioning voting equipment and long wait times that caused some voters to give up in frustration.

Abrams said her new group will fight "systematic" voter suppression across the country.

A statement from Fair Fight says the initiative will "either directly fund, or assist in raising the funds for, robust voter protection operations, which will be run by Democratic state parties and allies."

"Fair Fight staff will provide ongoing support to these operations," it says.

Earlier this year, Abrams announced she would not run in 2020 for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue, after being heavily recruited by Senate Democratic leadership to run.

Related Stories

A woman enters a curtained voting machine at a polling station, in Philadelphia, Pa., April 26, 2016. Pennsylvania is one of five Northeast U.S. states voting in presidential primaries Tuesday.
USA
Analysis Shows 2020 Votes Still Vulnerable to Hacking
A study released by the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law on Tuesday evaluates the state of the country's election security six months before the New Hampshire primary and concludes that much more needs to be done
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 13, 2019
FILE - People cast their ballots ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 6, general election at Jim Miller Park, in Marietta, Georgia, Oct. 27, 2018.
US Politics
Judge Could Order Georgia to Use Paper Ballots This Fall
A law passed this year and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp provides specifications for a new system in which voters make their selections on electronic machines that print out a paper record that is read and tallied by scanners
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 27, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco, June 1, 2019.
US Politics
O'Rourke Voting Rights Plan Seeks 65% National Voter Turnout
O'Rourke wants to ensure 35 million new voters cast ballots in 2024's presidential race
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 05, 2019
b20cca8f-a7b1-4a4e-8084-c3a6343228f5.mp4
00:02:36
US Politics
Voter Rights Take Center Stage in Georgia Gubernatorial Campaign
On a recent humid day in downtown Atlanta, dozens of voters gathered near the state capital to demand Brian Kemp step down as the state’s top election official. "No voter suppression in Georgia!" a middle-aged woman in sunglasses shouts to passing cars. "We will not have it!" Kemp serves as Georgia’s Secretary of State and is charged with overseeing the state’s elections. He’s also running to be the next governor of Georgia, and is being accused of…
Default Author Profile
By Deborah Bloom
October 24, 2018
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press