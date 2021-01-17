US Politics

Harris to Be Sworn In by Justice Sotomayor at Inauguration 

By Associated Press
January 17, 2021 07:32 AM
FILE - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2020.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Jan. 20, 2021, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

WASHINGTON - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

Harris chose Sotomayor for the task, according to a person familiar with the decision. She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

ABC News first reported the latest details of Harris’ inauguration plans.

Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall. She and Sotomayor share experience as prosecutors, and she once called Marshall — like Harris, a graduate of Howard University — one of her “greatest heroes.”

The vice president-elect said in a video posted to Twitter that she viewed Marshall as “one of the main reasons I wanted to be a lawyer,” calling him “a fighter” in the courtroom.

And this will be the second time Sotomayor takes part in an inauguration. She swore in President-elect Joe Biden as vice president in 2013.

 

Related Stories

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Flowers are placed along the razor wire fencing that now surrounds the US Capitol on January 15,…
2020 USA Votes
Military Atmosphere Engulfs US Capital Before Biden Inauguration
Officials answer threatening online ‘chatter’ with plans for a Green Zone backed by 25,000 National Guard troops
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 09:40 PM
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing about the upcoming presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden…
US Politics
Mike Pence Calls Kamala Harris to Offer Congratulations
The conversation was the first known contact between the elected members of the outgoing and incoming administrations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 05:41 PM
Lady Gaga speaks before performing during a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe…
USA
Lady Gaga to Sing Anthem, J-Lo to Perform at Inauguration
Announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 11:35 AM
FILE PHOTO: California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks by video feed during the 4th and final night of the 2020…
USA
California Governor Picks Alex Padilla to Fill Kamala Harris's Senate Seat
Son of Mexican-born immigrants will be the Golden State's first Latino senator
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 10:45 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More stories

US Politics

Harris to Be Sworn In by Justice Sotomayor at Inauguration 

FILE - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at The Queen theater, in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Researchers: More Than a Dozen Extremist Groups Took Part in Capitol Riots

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump protest in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S. January…
2020 USA Votes

Biden Outlines 'Day One' Agenda of Executive Actions 

FILE - President-elect Joe Biden speaks to announce key administration posts during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, Jan. 8, 2021.
2020 USA Votes

US Capitals on Edge for Armed Protests as Trump Presidency Nears End

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, members of the National Guard change shifts as they exit through anti-scaling security…
USA

Trump Administration Carries Out 13th and Final Execution

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department has…