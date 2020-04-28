US Politics

Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden for President

By Ken Bredemeier
April 28, 2020 04:39 PM
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden smiles as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorses him for president in a video screengrab made during an online town hall, in Wilmington, Delaware, April 28, 2020. (Biden For President/Handout)
WASHINGTON - Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday in his bid against President Donald Trump in the November national election.

Clinton joined Biden in a videoconference on the coronavirus’s effect on women.

“Just think what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who listened to the science,” Clinton said. “So, this is a moment where we need a leader like Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment his entire life.”

Clinton outpolled Trump by nearly 3 million votes in 2016 throughout the U.S., but the U.S. decides its presidential elections in the Electoral College, where the outcome in each of the 50 states is paramount.

Clinton narrowly lost the votes in several key states, giving Trump all the electoral votes in those states and the national victory. 

The former first lady and Democratic Party presidential nominee shied away from wide attacks on Trump in the first two years of his presidency but has often criticized his performance in recent months.

She is the latest key Democrat to endorse Biden, following all of Biden’s opponents for the party’s nomination and former President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president for eight years.

 

