US Politics

Hillary Clinton: Will Support Sanders if Nominated for Dems

By Associated Press
February 25, 2020 08:26 AM
Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, poses for the photographers during a photo-call for the film 'Hillary' ' during…
Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, poses for the photographers during a photo-call for the film 'Hillary' ' during the 70th International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale in Berlin, Feb. 25, 2020.

BERLIN - Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has expressed her skepticism about Bernie Sanders but says she will support the Democratic nominee regardless of who it is.

FILE - Hillary Rodham Clinton, right, makes a point as Bernie Sanders listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 15, 2015.

Clinton, who beat Sanders for the Democratic nomination only to lose the 2016 election to President Donald Trump, made waves with comments about Sanders in the new documentary "Hillary" saying "nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him."

But in comments at the Berlinale film festival Tuesday where she was promoting the four-hour documentary that will debut on Hulu in March, Clinton said her top priority was unseating Trump.

"I'm going to wait and see who we nominate," she said. "I will support the nominee, and it won't surprise you to hear me say that I think that it's imperative that we retire the incumbent."

 

 

Related Stories

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, with his wife Jane, speaks during a campaign event in San…
US Politics
Sanders Easily Wins Nevada's Democratic Presidential Nominating Caucuses
Some opponents doubt the democratic socialist's chances against Trump, but Sanders has won the popular vote in all three early party nominating contests
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 11:37
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders celebrates with his wife Jane after being declared the winner of…
US Politics
From Fringe Candidate to Front-Runner: Sanders Wins Nevada With Diverse Backers
Hispanics in particular - who account for nearly one-third of Nevada's population - loomed large in his victory as he claimed support from more than half of the Latinos attending Saturday's caucuses
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 07:12
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., signs autographs to Latino supporters at a campaign event at…
US Politics
Sanders Condemns Any Russian Influence in Election 
Washington Post says US officials told Vermont senator that Russia was trying to help his campaign
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 17:22
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Hillary Clinton: Will Support Sanders if Nominated for Dems

Former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, poses for the photographers during a photo-call for the film 'Hillary' ' during…
US Politics

7 Democratic Candidates to Debate in South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden gesture during a Democratic presidential primary debate Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC.
US Politics

Super Tuesday Looms as Biggest Day in Presidential Primary Calendar 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during services, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Royal…
US Politics

Reliability of Pricey New Voting Machines Questioned

FILE - Steve Marcinkus, an Investigator with the Office of the City Commissioners, demonstrates the ExpressVote XL voting machine at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.
USA

Trump to Appoint New Ambassador to Germany

U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic attend the…