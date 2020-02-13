US Politics

Hope Hicks Returning to White House

By Associated Press
February 13, 2020 10:47 AM
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks departs after a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee.
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks departs after a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 19, 2019.

WASHINGTON - Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House.

Hicks will be serving as counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made public.

She left the White House in 2018 and had been working at the Fox Corporation as executive vice president and chief communications officer.

Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Hope Hicks Returning to White House

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks departs after a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee.
USA

2020ers Look to Super Tuesday Even as 2 Other States Loom

SUPER TUESDAY button logo, on texture, partial graphic
USA

In US South, Bloomberg Aims to Move Past Stop-And-Frisk Remarks

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to supporters Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in New York.
US Politics

With Impeachment Over, Critics See Trump 'Retribution Tour'

FILE - President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter, in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 12, 2020.
US Politics

AP Exclusive: Pro-Trump Effort Raises Over $60M in January

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters about border security in the briefing room of the White House