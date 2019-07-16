House Votes to Condemn Trump's 'Racist' Comments

WHITE HOUSE - Four Republicans joined every Democrat in the House on Tuesday evening to approve a resolution condemning “racist” remarks made by President Donald Trump about minority Democratic congresswomen.

The House resolution, which was passed 240-187, "strongly condemns" Trump's "racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

Trump, who has been under fire since making the comments in a tweet Sunday, is not backing down.

Trump, who has said the lawmakers should leave the United States, was asked by a reporter where they should go.

"It's up to them. Wherever they want - or they can stay,” replied the president during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting. “But they should love our country. They shouldn't hate our country.”

Trump, holding up pieces of paper, said he has “a list of things here said by the congresswomen that are so bad, so horrible that I don’t want to read it.”

The president added, “It’s my opinion, they hate our country.”

Hours earlier on Twitter, Trump declared, "I don't have a racist bone in my body” as he continued to push back on criticism about his comments directed at the four women of color, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayana Pressley and Rashida Tlaib

Trump has, repeatedly, since Sunday targeted the four members of the House of Representatives.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who had announced Tuesday's vote, said he hoped Republicans would “put country before party” and vote in favor of the measure alongside Democrats.

The resolution is being condemned by the Republicans, who are in the minority in the House.

“It’s all politics,” decried the Republican leader in the House Kevin McCarthy.

“This is one more chance to go after our president,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, the second highest-ranking Republican in the House.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks as, from left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listen during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 15, 2019.

Trump set off a firestorm on by telling the four Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to their countries and fix their homelands before they attack him and the United States, although all four are U.S. citizens, with Somali refugee Omar a naturalized U.S. citizen and the other three U.S. citizens by birth.

The targets of Trump's attacks appeared before reporters Monday in a collective and blistering show of force to rebut Trump's social media and verbal volleys against them.

“He's launching a blatantly racist attack on four duly elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color,” said Omar, a Minnesota congresswoman. “This is the agenda of white nationalists.”

Omar and Tlaib, who are the first two Muslim women to serve in Congress, explicitly called for Trump's impeachment.