US Politics

H.R. McMaster Book 'Battlegrounds' Coming Out in April

By Associated Press
February 20, 2020 11:19 AM
FILE - Then-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster listens during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 2, 2018.
FILE - Then-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster listens during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 2, 2018.

NEW YORK - Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump's second national security adviser, will have a book out April 28. First announced in the summer of 2018, “Battlegrounds” will focus on national security and foreign policy, including his contentious time with Trump.

In announcing the release date Thursday, HarperCollins called “Battlegrounds” a “groundbreaking reassessment of America's place in the world, drawing from McMaster's long engagement with these issues, including 34 years of service in the U.S. Army with multiple tours of duty in battlegrounds overseas and his 13 months as national security adviser in the Trump White House.”

McMaster clashed with Trump on policy toward Russia, Iran and elsewhere before being forced out in March 2018. He was replaced by John Bolton, who also fought with Trump before departing last September. Bolton's memoir, “What Happened in the Room,” is expected next month.

McMaster has written a previous book, the acclaimed “Dereliction of Duty,” which sharply criticized the political leadership during the Vietnam War.

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

H.R. McMaster Book 'Battlegrounds' Coming Out in April

FILE - Then-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster listens during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 2, 2018.
USA

Bloomberg Nabs 3 New Congressional Endorsements

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary…
US Politics

Finally on Debate Stage, Bloomberg Has to Answer to Democratic Rivals

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg talks with Senator Elizabeth Warren during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 debate
US Politics

Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Target Bloomberg at Fiery Nevada Debate

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg talks with Senator Elizabeth Warren during a break at the ninth Democratic 2020 debate
US Politics

Trump Confidant Stone to be Sentenced Thursday

Roger Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, waits in line at the federal…