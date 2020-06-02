US Politics

India's Modi Gets Trump Invite To Attend G-7 Summit, Ministry Says

By Reuters
June 02, 2020 08:21 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the crowd at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Feb. 24, 2020.
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the crowd at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Feb. 24, 2020.

NEW DELHI - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the next Group of Seven summit, India's Foreign Affairs Ministry said Tuesday. 

In a telephone call, Modi told Trump that New Delhi would be happy to work with the United States and other countries to ensure the success of the next G-7 summit, the ministry said in a statement. 

Trump said Saturday he was postponing until September the summit that had been scheduled for late June at Camp David, the U.S. president's country retreat, and that he wanted to invite Australia, Russia, South Korea and India to the meeting. 

Trump conveyed his desire to expand participation beyond the members of the group of the world's most advanced economies. 

"In this context, he extended an invitation to Prime Minister Modi to attend the next G-7 Summit to be held in USA," the ministry said. 

The leaders exchanged views on the COVID-19 situation in the two countries, the India-China standoff at the border, and the need for reforms in the World Health Organization, it added. 

A White House statement said Trump and Modi discussed the G-7 meeting, the response to the coronavirus pandemic and regional security issues. 

Trump told Modi the United States would ship the first tranche of 100 donated ventilators to India next week, the White House said. 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a senior congressional leader have reprimanded China for bullying behavior toward India during a military standoff on their disputed border. 

During the call, Trump recalled his visit to India in February. Modi said the historic visit had added new dynamism to the bilateral relationship. 

 

