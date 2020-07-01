US Politics

Intelligence Leaks About Russia Bounty Program Provoke White House Ire

By Jeff Seldin
Updated July 01, 2020 07:58 AM
In this file photo taken on June 6, 2019 a U.S. military Chinook helicopter lands on a field during a visit by the Gen. Scott Miller, commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan.
In this file photo taken on June 6, 2019, a U.S. military Chinook helicopter lands on a field during a visit by the Gen. Scott Miller, commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON - The White House is blaming intelligence officials who leaked information about an alleged Russian bounty program in Afghanistan for potentially blowing almost any chance of coming to a consensus on whether the threat was real. 

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday criticized “rogue intelligence officers” for putting the lives of U.S. troops in danger, while defending the decision not to brief President Donald Trump on what she described as unverified intelligence. 

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks to the press on June 30, 2020, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.

McEnany also used her opening comments to berate The New York Times, which first broke the story about allegations Russia offered bounties to Taliban fighters to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan. 

"There is no good scenario as a result of this,” she told reporters. "Who's going to want to cooperate with the United States intelligence community? Who's going to want to be a source or an asset if they know that their identity could be disclosed?" 

McEnany further warned that the leaks, and the attention being given to the unproven allegations, is also weakening the country as a whole. 

"This level of controvers and discord plays directly into the hands of Russia, and unfortunately, serves their interests," she said. 

The Times added to its reporting Tuesday that according to three officials familiar with the intelligence, U.S. officials had intercepted data that shows large financial transactions from an account controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency to one linked to the Taliban.   

The White House comments Tuesday came as lawmakers and Trump’s likely opponent in November’s presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden, spent the day sounding off on new White House briefings as new details on the intelligence continued to emerge.  

Media outlets, including The New York Times and CNN, reported some of the information on the alleged Russian plot had been included in the Presidential Daily Brief, a daily summary of the top intelligence issues, in late February. Other reports suggest Trump was given written information about the matter earlier this year. 

Reporters sit socially-distanced as Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., June 30, 2020.

“The idea that somehow he didn’t know or isn’t being briefed, it is a dereliction of duty if that is the case,” Biden said, while taking questions from reporters after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. 

Americans should "conclude that this man isn't fit to be president of the& United States of America,” he added. 

Other top Democrats also voiced frustration following briefings at the White House with Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. 

“Very concerning to me was that their initial response was that they just wanted to make sure we knew that the president didn’t know anything,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman, Rep. Adam Smith, told reporters. “That’s actually not normal.” 

“Based on what we heard today, it was information that (a), the president should have known about and (b), based on what we were told today, he did,” Smith added.  

Other senior Democratic lawmakers also expressed concerns about the administration’s handling of the intelligence and specifically, its inclination to downplay the possible consequences. 

“Nothing in the briefing that we have just received led me to believe it is a hoax,” said House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer. 

Other Democrats said they were more concerned about what happens next. 

Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) talks to reporters on April 21, 2020 in Washington.

"Instead of dithering about what he knew, what he didn't know, he should have a plan,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. "And above all, go after [Russian President Vladimir] Putin." 

Despite the criticism, the White House and some Republican lawmakers insisted the handling of intelligence suggesting Russian agents were offering to pay for the deaths of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan was handled properly. 

"What is briefed to the president is when there's a strategic decision to be made," McEnany said. "In this case, it was not briefed to the president. … It was not credible." 

Sen. Jim Inhofe, the Republican chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, agreed. 

“There’s some confusion as far as our own intelligence, and it just didn’t rise to the level of the president at that time," he said. “Our intelligence agencies aren’t in complete agreement on this, even now." 

In a statement late Monday, the top Defense Department spokesman said that while officials there were aware of the intelligence, the Pentagon “has no corroborating evidence” to back up the initial intelligence reports. 

Still, the Pentagon said it took additional precautions to protect troops. 

Other top intelligence officials also suggested the unverified intelligence was shared across the U.S. intelligence community and with allies whose troops were potentially at risk. 

Additional media reports say intelligence about the alleged plot had been sent to the White House last year and focused on an April 2019 car bombing that killed three Marines. 

Some officials say Trump often does not read his daily briefing and instead prefers oral briefings several times a week. 

McEnany said Trump has now been briefed on “what's unfortunately in the public domain." 

“The president does read, and he also consumes intelligence verbally," she added. "This president, I will tell you, is the most informed person on planet Earth when it comes to the threats that we face." 

Katherine Gypson and Steve Herman contributed to this report.

Related Stories

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer speaks, accompanied by other Democratic House members, during a news conference on Capitol Hill, after a meeting at the White House, in Washington, June 30, 2020.
USA
 White House Updates More Lawmakers on Alleged Russian Bounties on US Troops in Afghanistan
 News reports say Trump was briefed earlier this year, but US leader insists he was not
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 14:09
Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, speaks accompanied by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, during a news conference on Capitol Hill, after a meeting at the White House, in Washington, June 30, 2020.
USA
Democrats Call White House Briefing on Russian Bounties Inadequate
House lawmakers say they still have many questions about explosive allegations that Moscow offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 13:35
FILE - American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar province, Afghanistan.
USA
AP Sources: White House Aware of Russian Bounties in 2019
The officials say the assessment was included in at least one of President Donald Trump's written daily intelligence briefings at the time
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 13:21
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gives a news conference about dealings with China and Iran, and on the fight against the…
South & Central Asia
Taliban Attempts to Reassure Pompeo Amid Russia 'Bounty' Controversy
President Donald Trump faces growing pressure from US lawmakers to investigate news reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 09:09
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

More stories

USA

AP-NORC Poll: White Democrats Grow More Critical of Police

FILE - In this May 31, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles police officers arrest a demonstrator in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles…
US Politics

Hickenlooper Wins Primary to Set Up Key US Senate Race Against Gardner

FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Detroit
US Politics

Judge Suspends Publication of Tell-All Trump Book

Billionaire developer Donald Trump, right, waits with his brother Robert for the start of a Casino Control Commission meeting…
US Politics

Intelligence Leaks About Russia Bounty Program Provoke White House Ire

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing at the White House, June 30, 2020.
US Politics

Former US Fighter Pilot Wins Kentucky Democratic Senate Primary

FILE - Democratic congressional candidate Amy McGrath thanks her supporters after conceding in 2018 congressional elections, in Richmond, Kentucky, Nov. 6, 2018.