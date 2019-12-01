Joe Sestak Drops Out of US Democratic Presidential Race

Former congressman and retired Navy admiral Joe Sestak is giving up his efforts to be the next president of the United States.

The Democratic candidate told supporters on Twitter Sunday he is dropping out of the race.

He thanked all those who backed his candidacy, calling it an honor to be able to run.

Sestak blamed his failure to make an impact on the race in part because he said he lacked the "privilege of national press."

Sestak barely registered in the polls and failed to qualify for any of the Democratic debates.