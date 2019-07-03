US Politics

Judge Blocks Ohio Abortion Law; Clinics to Remain Open

By Associated Press
July 3, 2019 05:06 PM
FILE - In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during the Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. DeWine says he will sign a bill imposing one of the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions,…
FILE - Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, March 5, 2019. DeWine signed a tough abortion restriction bill into law in April, but a federal judge on July 3 temporarily blocked it.

A federal judge temporarily blocked an Ohio law Wednesday that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, allowing clinics to continue to provide the procedure as a legal faceoff continues. 
 
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett halts enforcement of the so-called heartbeat law that opponents argued would effectively ban the procedure. That's because a fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant. 
 
Barrett said Planned Parenthood and abortion clinics represented by the American Civil Liberties Union that sued to stop the law ``are certain to succeed on the merits of their claim that [the law] is unconstitutional on its face.'' 
 
Barrett joined the court in 2006 after being nominated by Republican President George W. Bush. 
 
Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law in April, after predecessor John Kasich, a fellow Republican, twice vetoed it.  
  
Ohio is among a dozen states that have considered similar legislation this year, as abortion opponents have pursued a national anti-abortion strategy to try to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. 
 
Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio, said in an emailed statement that the decision ``upheld the clear law: women in Ohio (and across the nation) have the constitutional right to make this deeply personal decision about their own bodies without interference from the state.'' 
 
Ohio Right to Life, the state's oldest and largest anti-abortion group, called the judge's decision disappointing but not surprising. 
 
``The heartbeat bill has the potential to be the vehicle that overturns Roe v. Wade,'' Mike Gonidakis, the group's president, said in a statement. ``We know that this temporary restraining order is just a step in the process to finally seeing Roe reconsidered.'' 

