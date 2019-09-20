US Politics

Judge: Trump Must Give Deposition in Protesters’ Lawsuit

By Associated Press
September 20, 2019 08:10 PM
Demonstrators march to protest Donald Trump's views on immigration hours before he hosts "Saturday Night Live," Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015, in New York. Dozens of protesters held signs and chanted Saturday evening as they marched from Trump Tower to NBC…
FILE - Demonstrators march to protest Donald Trump's views on immigration, Nov. 7, 2015, in New York. Dozens of protesters held signs and chanted as they marched from Trump Tower to NBC's studio in Rockefeller Plaza.

NEW YORK - A New York judge has ordered President Donald Trump to give a videotaped deposition in a lawsuit filed by protesters who claim they were roughed up outside Trump Tower.

State Supreme Court Judge Doris Gonzalez of the Bronx on Friday denied Trump’s effort to quash a subpoena seeking the president’s testimony.

She ordered Trump to videotape a deposition before the trial, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 26.

The lawsuit was filed by six activists who say they were assaulted by Trump security staff during a Sept. 3, 2015, protest by people upset over comments Trump made about Mexican immigrants.

The judge says Trump’s testimony is “indispensable” as someone in charge of the business and his campaign.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately return a phone message.
 

