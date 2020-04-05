US Politics

Lincoln Chafee Ends Libertarian Run for President

By Associated Press
April 05, 2020 07:59 PM
Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he will no longer seeks the presidential nomination while speaking at the Democratic National Committee 22nd Annual Women's Leadership Forum National Issues Conference in Washington, Oct. 23, 2015.
Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he will no longer seeks the presidential nomination while speaking at the Democratic National Committee 22nd Annual Women's Leadership Forum National Issues Conference in Washington, Oct. 23, 2015.

Former Rhode Island governor and senator Lincoln Chafee has ended his run for president as a Libertarian.

Chafee said in a Facebook post Sunday that he looks "forward to helping other Libertarians seeking office."

He said his campaign was changed by the coronavirus but had a successful transfer to virtual connections amid the outbreak.

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party. He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006. Chafee was elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office.

He mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.

 

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

2020 Campaign

More stories

US Politics

Lincoln Chafee Ends Libertarian Run for President

Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he will no longer seeks the presidential nomination while speaking at the Democratic National Committee 22nd Annual Women's Leadership Forum National Issues Conference in Washington, Oct. 23, 2015.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US State Holding Election Despite Coronavirus Emergency

Jill Mickelson helps a drive up voter outside the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building Monday March 30, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Uses Coronavirus Crisis to Push his Broader Agenda

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Biden Assails Trump’s Coronavirus Response 

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate…
USA

Trump Calls Fired Intelligence Watchdog ‘A Disgrace’

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in…