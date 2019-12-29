US Politics

Longtime US Congressman John Lewis Says He Has Cancer

By VOA News
December 29, 2019 08:10 PM
FILE - Democratic Congressman John Lewis speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, at the Capitol, in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019.
Democratic congressman John Lewis, an icon in the fight for civil rights, announced Sunday he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"I have been in some kind of fight -- for freedom, equality, basic human rights -- for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," Lewis said in a statement.

"So I've decided to do what I know to do and what I have always done: I am going to fight and jeep fighting...we still have many bridges to cross,"

Lewis said he is "clear-eyed" about the prognosis and that his doctors tell him he has a fighting chance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted that "generations of Americans" have Lewis in their thoughts and prayers, saying she knows he will be well.

The 79-year-old Lewis has represented the 5th Congressional District in Georgia since 1986 and has been a stalwart for liberal causes and human rights.

But Lewis is best known has a tireless fighter for civil rights -- he marched with Martin Luther King in the early 1960s, sat down at segregated lunch counters, and was the victim of police nightsticks and billy clubs, suffering from a fractured skull.

Lewis was an original Freedom Rider, traveling on busses across the south as part of the battle for integration.

 

