More Than 450,000 People Want Andrew Yang's Money

By VOA News
September 16, 2019 08:35 PM
Democratic presidential candidate entrepreneur Andrew Yang gives his closing statement, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston.

More than 450,000 people have signed up for a chance to receive $1,000 per month from U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

During last week's debate, the Democrat announced that he will pick 10 families to receive the money for a year from his campaign funds.   

Since he made the announcement last Thursday, Yang's campaign has raised more than $1 million and collected more than 450,000 email addresses from people who entered the online raffle.

Yang's surprise announcement was aimed at drawing attention to the main platform of his campaign -- to provide a universal basic income of $1,000 a month to every American adult.

The candidate says the stipend, which he calls Freedom Dividend, would allow Americans to use the money for basic needs while they try to better their lives.

Yang is a newcomer to the American political arena. He is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, who has never run for elected office before.

The 44-year-old is the first Asian-American candidate to have gained significant national attention.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro before the start at the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Sept. 12, 2019.
Liberal, Moderate Divide on Display in Democratic Debate
The top Democratic presidential contenders finally shared a debate stage as Joe Biden tried to solidify his early lead over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 13:44
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro before the start at the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Sept. 12, 2019.
Key Takeaways From Democrats' Third 2020 Debate
Will it have any effect on fundamentals of nominating fight that remains remarkably stable at top with five months until voting begins?
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 18:58
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro before the start at the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Sept. 12, 2019.
Democratic Debates: Comments by Each Candidate
Third Democratic presidential candidate debates took place in Houston Thursday, with the contenders answering questions on a wide range of issues
By VOA News
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 23:36
From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. raise their hands to answer a question Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary…
US Election 2020 Debate -Fact-Check
In the third round of Democratic primary debates, the three frontrunners have clashed over healthcare and other policy issues
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 07:57
VOA News