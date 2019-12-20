US Politics

Newly Impeached Trump to Deliver State of Union on Feb. 4

By AFP
December 20, 2019 05:52 PM
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 30, 2018.
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 30, 2018.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted the invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to deliver his state of the union speech on Feb. 4, the White House said Friday.

The invite for the annual presidential speech to Congress comes at a charged political moment, with Trump freshly impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and facing a trial in a US Senate that is almost certain to acquit him.

It sets up a potentially explosive encounter between Trump and Pelosi, his chief Democratic nemesis in Congress and the woman who launched the formal impeachment inquiry. Pelosi is now at odds with the Senate's Republican leadership about the parameters of the impeachment trial.

"In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020," Pelosi wrote to the president in a letter.

Trump "has accepted the Speaker's invitation," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

Pelosi's three-paragraph letter also highlighted the system of separation of powers that was created by the framers of the US Constitution: "three co-equal branches acting as checks on each other."

The reference is notable, given that Democrats accuse Trump of seeking to block Congress' powers to oversee the executive branch by refusing to cooperate with the impeachment probe.

President Donald Trump before delivering the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 5, 2019.

The speech will take place in the US House of Representatives, the very chamber that impeached him on Wednesday.

During the 2019 state of the union, the speaker appeared to mock Trump with an exaggerated clap that was quickly interpreted online as sarcasm.

She stood up during a round of applause and pointed her outstretched hands directly at the president, pursing her lips and looking right at him as she clapped.

Their relationship has soured further since then.

On the eve of his impeachment, Trump wrote a furious six-page letter to the speaker, wildly accusing her of "declaring open war on American Democracy."

Pelosi, launching the impeachment debate Wednesday, said Trump posed an "ongoing threat" to the country's security that left Democrats "no choice" but to impeach him.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch, Feb. 5, 2019.
Archive
Trump Makes Last Appeal for Wall Funding in State of Union Address
President Donald Trump used the State of the Union address Tuesday night  to make a final push for a wall along the southern U.S. border, just days ahead of what he has warned could be another government shutdown."I will get it built," vowed Trump, promising a "smart, strategic, see-through steel barrier." But he stopped short of declaring a national emergency to obtain funds to build the wall.Trump, who made a border wall one of his signature campaign promises,…
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Tue, 02/05/2019 - 20:55
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Dec. 22, 2017.
US Politics
Rebuilding US, Addressing Foreign Threats to Highlight Trump State of Union Address
During his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, President Donald Trump will discuss a return "to clarity about our friends and adversaries" and his efforts "to defeat terrorists around the world," a senior administration official said Saturday.The White House is keeping mum on specifics, but officials confirmed that North Korea's pursuit of a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland was expected to be addressed.The annual address by U.S…
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sat, 01/27/2018 - 15:02
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington.
US Politics
White House Indicates Some Kind of State of Union Address Next Tuesday 
Despite being strongly discouraged by House speaker Nancy Pelosi from delivering a State of the Union speech next week to both chambers of Congress, the White House is moving ahead with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver a televised nationwide address on the evening of Jan. 29."At this point we're moving forward" on the president delivering a State of the Union address on Capitol Hill next Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters Tuesday evening…
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 01/22/2019 - 14:57
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

Special Section