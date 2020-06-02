US Politics

North Carolina Governor Says Large-Scale Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely'

By Reuters
June 02, 2020 07:09 PM
U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. The theme of the night was "Make American One Again." (A. Shaker/VOA)
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016.

WASHINGTON - North Carolina's Democratic governor on Tuesday refused Republican demands for a full-fledged presidential convention in the state this summer, telling organizers that planning for a scaled-down event was "a necessity" due to the coronavirus. 

Governor Roy Cooper sent his letter to Republican Party leaders a day before the deadline President Donald Trump set for the state to guarantee that convention attendance in Charlotte would not be limited by social distancing restrictions. 

Cooper said he could make no such promise for the four-day nominating convention scheduled to open August 24. 

Without knowing how the COVID-19 outbreak will continue to unfold, he said, "planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity." 

Republican officials so far have submitted proposals for a "full convention" rather than one with fewer participants and social distancing as requested by the state, Cooper said. 

"As much as we want the conditions surrounding COVID-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely," Cooper said. 

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a Twitter post that the party would consider other locations for the convention and "begin visiting the multiple cities and states who have reached out to us." 

Republican officials are planning to visit Nashville, Tennessee, this week, according to a person familiar with discussions. 

The RNC also is considering a split convention, with the votes on platform and rules taking place in Charlotte and the speeches and pageantry taking place in another city, such as Jacksonville, Florida, or Las Vegas, according to a source familiar with the discussions. 

Democrats have delayed their convention in Milwaukee and left the door open to a revised format. 

 

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 2, 2020.
USA
Trump Threatens to Move Republican Convention from North Carolina
US leader claims state’s Democratic governor is in coronavirus ‘shutdown mood’ and refusing to say whether Republicans will be allowed to fully occupy Charlotte arena
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 11:02
Delegates wave signs and flags during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 21, 2016.
US Politics
Republican Governors Invite Trump to Move Conventions to Their States
Plans to hold convention in North Carolina uncertain because of COVID
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 21:21
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 2, 2020.
USA
Georgia Gov Offers State as Alternative GOP Convention Host
Plans have been underway for more than a year to host the convention in Charlotte, but Trump and national Republican officials have expressed concerns that local officials may not allow gatherings of that size amid the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 15:05
US Politics
Virtual Political Conventions Becoming a Realistic Alternative   
Instead of the four-day festival that fills sports arenas, a virtual convention would connect thousands of delegates from all 50 states via video
Default Author Profile
By Steve Redisch
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 03:39
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

US Politics

India's Modi Gets Trump Invite To Attend G-7 Summit, Ministry Says

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave to the crowd at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad,…
US Politics

North Carolina Governor Says Large-Scale Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely'

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn speaks on the final night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. The theme of the night was "Make American One Again." (A. Shaker/VOA)
USA

Trump Vows End to US Violence; Biden Says Country Needs 'Leadership'

FILE - In this combination of photos, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, March 12, 2020, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, April 5, 2020.
Nation in Turmoil: The George Floyd Protests

Australia Investigates Treatment of Journalists at US Protest

President Donald Trump walks from the gates of the White House to visit St. John's Church across Lafayette Park Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington.
US Politics

With Rallies Halted And Tweets Fact-Checked, Trump Campaign Turns to Smartphone App

New Lenovo Vibe X smartphones displayed at IFA, one of the world's largest trade fairs for electronics and electrical appliances, Berlin, Sept. 5, 2013.