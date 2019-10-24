Ohioan Ryan Drops Out of Democratic Presidential Race

U.S. Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio said Thursday that he was dropping out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The moderate Ryan had sought backing from blue-collar workers who left the Democratic Party to vote for Donald Trump in 2016 but are now unhappy with the president. However, he struggled to emerge from the large field of Democrats seeking the 2020 nomination. He barely made any headway in the polls and failed to qualify for the last two Democratic debates.

Ryan thanked all who supported him and said he would focus his attention on seeking re-election to his seat in the House of Representatives.

The Ohioan’s departure left 18 Democrats, led by Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, still in the race, down from a high of 24.